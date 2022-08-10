Man who fathered 48 CHILDREN and has 10 more on the way after donating sperm struggles to find love

A man who has fathered 48 children and has 10-11 more on the way has detailed his struggle to find love.

Kyle Gordy, 31, of Los Angeles, California, likes to “give to others,” so he offers his sperm to single moms, lesbian couples, and husbands and wives who are struggling to conceive alone.

He promotes his services – which are free – through social media, and instead of going through a sperm bank, he gives his sperm directly to the women.

Kyle explained that some people feel uncomfortable using sperm banks because the donors are anonymous, meaning the new parents don’t know anything about the person who fathered their child, so they turn to him.

He has now helped more than four dozen mothers welcome babies in the past eight years, but his generous act has left him struggling to find love.

“I haven’t dated in ten years. I’ve told women about what I do before and usually they’re not interested after that,” he admitted Really recently.

“They just say, ‘I understand you help women, but I wouldn’t want someone who has children with another woman.’ They don’t think that’s cool.’

Kyle said it all started eight years ago when a lesbian couple he knew said they wanted to start a family but expressed concern about taking a sperm bank because they wouldn’t know the father’s background.

“They felt very uncomfortable because they didn’t know the biological father, where he came from,” he explained.

“So we had a conversation and I said to them, listen, I’m happy to donate to you and be known to the child at any time.”

He said he came in a cup and gave it to them. Two weeks later, one of the women told him she was pregnant with his child.

Shortly after helping them conceive, he said more women started reaching out to him online, and it started “today.”

“I’ve helped raise a lot of families,” he told the outlet. “I take it very seriously.”

Kyle goes for regular genetic testing, semen analysis, and STD testing. He also doesn’t drink alcohol and tries to eat all organic foods to make sure his sperm is in ‘top shape’.

The 31-year-old added that he spends most of his time standing because “sitting kills your sperm.”

Kyle explained that he doesn’t charge for his services and that contributing his sperm actually puts him at risk – since he is technically the legal father of the child, the mother could legally ask him to pay child support. .

“In most states, I would be considered the legal father and they can claim child support at any time,” he said.

“Essentially, if all the women sought child support from me at once, I’d be bankrupt.”

He encourages the women to do a step-parent adoption after the baby is born, thereby relinquishing all rights and responsibilities, including child support. But when he gave them his sperm, he said it’s all “based on trust.”

Although he has helped many people, Kyle has received a lot of criticism for his choice to donate his sperm online; it didn’t bring him down though.

He said: ‘I get a lot of hate comments or emails all the time. People say, “You shouldn’t do this, you should get married. You shouldn’t have children out of wedlock.”

“I just say, ‘Listen, I respect your decision, but these women need help.'”