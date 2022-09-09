Man who claimed Kylie Jenner told him to kill three people sentenced to life in prison

Marvin Magallanes, 31, pictured has schizophrenia and believed he was in a relationship with Kylie Jenner. He said she told him that someone was “trying to steal his life” and that he had to end someone else’s to prevent that.

A schizophrenic triple murderer obsessed with Kylie Jenner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing two sleeping homeless men to death and strangling his cellmate after claiming he was dating the star and she “told him to do it.”

Marvin Magallanes, 31, said she told him someone was “trying to steal his life” and that he had to end someone else’s to prevent that.

Magallanes stabbed Onosai Tavita, 52, and Sabah Alsaad, 49, to death and strangled 27-year-old Danny Pham.

Tavita was stabbed to death in October 2016 when he was asleep behind a restaurant at 990 S. Euclid St around 2 a.m.

Alsaad was killed about 2:15 a.m. on January 27, 2017, while sleeping on a bus bench at 1200 S. Magnolia St.

Magallanes had told the police that he was driving home and saw Alsaad sleeping, so he went to get a kitchen knife and then drove back to attack the victim.

According to The Orange County Register, Magallanes confessed to killing Alsaad in May 2017 when he walked into the Anaheim Police Department.

At the time, detectives had linked the murder via DNA to Tavita’s earlier death.

Weeks after his arrest, Magallanes strangled Pham, his cellmate who was about to be released from prison for joyriding.

The brutal murder was caught on CCTV, with Pham trying to press the panic button.

For the attacks, Magallanes was convicted last month on two counts of first-degree murder and one of first-degree murder.

He was sentenced yesterday to consecutive life terms without parole for the murder of the two homeless people and 15 years to life for the murder of Pham.

Magallanes was convicted by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger.

Magallanes followed a ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ defense.

But the prosecution claimed that Magallanes was aware of what he was doing and knew it was wrong when he killed the men.

Judge Menninger rejected the requests of Michael Hill, the defendant’s attorney.

He had filed motions for rejection and for a new trial, which she called “new and interesting.”

However, she said these were not in accordance with state law. Hill had also argued before sentencing that sending Magallanes for the rest of his life was “cruel” and “unusual” because of his condition.

Menninger said all three of the dead were “arbitrarily attacked for no apparent reason.”

Pham’s older sister said in court that the family is living a life of “anxiety, stress and anxiety” after her brother’s violent death.

She told the court: “I am scarred with a deep wound that will last the rest of my life.

“Every day is a struggle and a constant reminder of his absence…As I sat in court and listened to the evidence presented against Marvin Magallanes, I can’t believe he showed any sign of remorse.”

During yesterday’s hearing, it was also noted by Deputy District Attorney Christopher Alex that Magallanes chose to kill his two homeless victims because they were easy to find and he had no hostility towards the homeless community.

His trial had come after four years of deliberation about his suitability to stand trial as he was moved between the Patton State Hospital and Orange County jails.

He was described as a “split personality” by a prison guard, while other family members said the same. They said he had sudden mood swings and erratic behavior.

A 2019 report claimed Magallanes slammed his head into the wall of his cell for no reason.

His psychiatric problems started when he broke up with his high school girlfriend, who was the mother of his child.

Magallanes did not speak during the hearing. The judge asked him if he had any questions or what he wanted to say, but shook his head.

Obsessed fan Magallanes had previously driven to Kylie Jenner’s Calabasas home in 2016 and tried to evade the guards to see her twice. His desperation led him to attempt to drive through a security gate, which it cracked.

He was sentenced to 10 days in prison and a year’s probation, advocating no fight against vandalism.