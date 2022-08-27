Man who bashed The Block star Shaynna Blaze was a ticking time bomb

The man who beat up reality TV star Shaynna Blaze should never have been free to offend.

The Block star was out walking her dog in Melbourne when she was struck on the head, punched in the face and gagged during a terrifying attack performed by Mark Christopher Surmon.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Surmon, 40, had spent time behind bars years earlier over another brutal attack.

The Block star Shaynna Blaze (pictured) hopes her attacker gets the help he needs after being convicted earlier this year

Six years after that attack in 2004, Surmon was diagnosed with schizophrenia — a mental illness that had gone unchecked in April 2020 when he attacked his unsuspecting, high-profile victim.

Surmon was convicted of unlawful assault and was sentenced to 100 days in prison in August after losing an appeal against his original verdict handed down in the lower magistrate court.

Forensic psychiatrist Jacqueline Rakov told the County Court of Victoria that in fact Surmon had been allowed to roam freely in the community unmolested.

dr. Rakov said he did not stick to taking drugs and found it difficult to find a home.

Court documents obtained by Daily Mail Australia reveal that months after his arrest over the attack on Blaze, Surmon was still abusive.

Surmon had been allowed to roam free on bail, a privilege he quickly turned his nose up at.

In September of that year, he was sentenced to 60 days in prison after being caught with cannabis in violation of his bail conditions.

He spent 88 days behind bars before being released on bail.

Surmon was out on bail on appeal during the Covid pandemic until April this year, when he was again convicted of the unlawful attack.

The Block star was attacked while walking her dog in April 2020. The photo shows Blaze walking her border collie Phoenix three months after the attack.

Surmon had given neither court a reason why he had brutally assaulted Blaze.

Detective Senior Constable John Connor said the Surmon County Court had had numerous previous convictions and had appeared in court eight times before.

‘The applicant hit the victim in the back of the head and then hit him on the left cheek. The two blows knocked her to the ground. She fell face down and hit her chin first,” he told the court.

When the victim screamed, the appellant tried to calm her down by placing his hand around her face and mouth. He put pressure on her shoulders to keep her down while this happened.”

The detective had begged Judge Geoffrey Chettle to remove Surmon from the street for at least six months.

“The appellant has shown that he has a propensity for unprovoked violence and therefore poses a risk to members of the community,” said Senior Constable Connor.

“It is argued that in the light of the circumstances, community protection should take on a greater, if not primary, importance.”

Blaze was forced to pre-empt her attacker and testify twice in court and provide two victim statements detailing the ongoing effects of the attack on her.

Surmon had hoped to walk free from court with the time that had already passed.

Instead, Judge Chettle imprisoned him and further ordered that upon his release, he complete a community correctional order with drug and mental health treatment terms and attend an offender behavior program.

Blaze, who co-founded the charity Voice of Change against family violence, welcomed the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

“These crimes must stop and punishment and rehabilitation are both important levers for our society,” she said.

“I hope he gets the help he needs so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Shaynna Blaze recently returned to television screens as a judge on The Block’s latest series (pictured with her fellow judges)

“Crimes like this must stop and punishment and rehabilitation are both important levers for our society,” said Shaynna Blaze (pictured).

It’s been a rough few years for Blaze, 59, since she announced her divorce from the husband of personal trainer Steve Vaughan in 2018 after 18 years of marriage. It was her second marriage.

“Somewhere in life our paths change direction,” she wrote at the time.

“Sometimes in life our paths change direction and now this is one of those moments for me where Steve and I break up.”

Blaze has a son, Jesse Thomas, and a daughter, Carly Anne, whom she shares with her first husband.

She won the season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia last year, raising $300,000 for her charity Voice of Change.

The TV star previously lent her voice to a number of organizations tackling family violence in Australia before co-founding Voice for Change

The charity aims to change the social conditions and cultural attitudes underlying domestic violence.

Blaze recently returned to Channel Nine screens on this year’s series The Block, on which she has been a judge since 2012.