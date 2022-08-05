Man v Food star Adam Richman says he almost DIED after his moustache follicle contracted deadly MRSA

Man v Food star Adam Richman has revealed he contracted the deadly MRSA infection from a mustache follicle — and nearly died from the bug.

The famed foodie, 47, said he noticed something was wrong at a Michelin event in Zurich in 2018.

He revealed that he noticed a pimple-like growth on his follicle that wouldn’t go away — and that his lip eventually puffed up like a banana.

Shock: Man v Food star Adam Richman suffered a deadly MRSA infection from a mustache follicle that required surgery and nearly died

“One of my mustache follicles looked like a pimple and it just didn’t heal properly,” he told the podcast Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did.

“I went to a doctor and eventually my lip blew up like a banana – it was grotesque. I remember tearing a piece of medical tape and I couldn’t get to my teeth.”

The star had to be quarantined and required surgery and “serious courses of antibiotics” to tackle and clear up the infection.

Touch and go: 47-year-old had surgery to tackle antibiotic-resistant infection and nearly died

“I learned from maxillofacial surgeons that the area from the inside of your eyes to the outer corner of your lips, they call it the ‘warning triangle’ because there are multiple possibilities for a surface infection to go intracranial.”

It is still not known how the food lover contracted the infection: ‘The doctor said it could be anything from a water glass to a hotel towel, shaking someone’s hand and then invariably [touching my face]. There are a number of ways.

“Right now it never felt like ‘you’re going to die’ – it was never something they claimed, but it was always kind of understood. I don’t think they wanted to scare me.’

WHAT IS MRSA? Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a type of bacteria that is resistant to several commonly used antibiotics, making it particularly difficult to treat. Catching the infection early can help prevent it from spreading and infecting others. About 30 percent of people carry the Staphylococcus aureus bacteria even in their nose, armpits, groin, or buttocks without realizing it. This can enter the body’s bloodstream and release toxic toxins that kill up to a fifth of infected patients. MRSA is usually associated with hospitals.

The star said the incident confronted him with his own mortality and gave him a guiding principle: “Gratitude is the attitude because fate, God, illness, the higher power of your choice can just take it away.” Every day above ground is a gift.’

After four years of taking on extreme eating challenges, from slurping two-gallon sundaes to devouring 190-pound burgers, the Brooklyn native quit the show that made his name.

Concerned about his health and nonexistent love life, he withdrew from the show, embarked on a healthy eating plan and exercise regimen, and quickly managed to lose 60 pounds from his six foot frame.