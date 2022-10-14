Man Utd v Newcastle: Get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet – 18+ Ts and Cs apply

Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League game between two teams now enjoying life and currently occupying fifth and sixth place.

Old Trafford will host Manchester United – Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

Just one point separates the two sides in the table, although United played one game less than their opponents on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s team is only one point behind Chelsea, which is currently in fourth and last place in the Champions League.

The Red Devils go into Sunday’s game with Newcastle after winning all of their last three games in all competitions, including last night’s 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, after 93rd minute winner Scott McTominay .

After a slow start to the Premier League season, losing the first two games, United have since won five of their six games, the only blemish on that record in the 6-3 defeat in the Manchester derby.

Eddie Howe’s side at Newcastle have been on fire in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in their last two games in 4-1 and 5-1 wins respectively against Fulham and Brentford.

The Magpies have only lost once in all competitions this season, a 2-1 defeat at Anfield when they conceded in the 98th minute of the game.

Newcastle have lost four of the last five encounters between the two sides, winning just once at Old Trafford in the last 50 years, that win coming in 2013 when Yohan Cabaye scored the only goal.

