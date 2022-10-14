Man Utd v Newcastle: Cash back if our 100/1 Paddy Power Bet Builder loses

Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, taking fifth place sixth in a tasty-looking Premier League clash.

Getty Old Trafford will host Manchester United against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

Just one point separates the two teams in the rankings, with Manchester United one position higher and just one point behind Chelsea, who occupy the last spot in the Champions League.

New signing Antony is Manchester United’s joint top scorer in the league this season with three goals to his name since he left Ajax for £86 million in the summer.

Similarly, Miguel Almiron is the Magpies’ top scorer this season, with four goals, three of them in his last two games.

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton is Newcastle’s most carded player so far this season, having received three yellow cards in his eight league appearances this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side won the Premier League last week with a 2-1 away win over Everton to recover from their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in the derby the week before.

The win at Goodison Park was wedged by victories over Cyprus’s Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, leaving the Red Devils now with three wins at stake.

United have now won five of their last six league games, putting them now battling for European places after falling at the bottom of the rankings after the first two games.

Newcastle have lost just once in all competitions this season after conceding 98 minutes at Anfield in August.

The Magpies were the draw specialists before this season, drawing five of their first seven games, but have since scored 11 goals in the last two in 4-1 and 5-1 wins over Fulham and Brentford respectively.

Last season’s 1-1 draw at St James’ Park between the two sides ended a four-game run for United against the Magpies, who have won just once at Old Trafford in the last 50 years.

