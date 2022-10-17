Man Utd star Mason Greenwood is remanded in custody

<!–

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody today after seeing his alleged victim in court after being charged with attempted rape, control and coercion and assault of the teenage student.

The England winger appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, where he was denied bail until a Crown Court appearance on November 21.

The 21-year-old was flanked by two port officials as he entered the court. He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address at the beginning of the hearing, before the court heard the details of the charges against him.

Prosecutor Rebecca Macaulay-Addison told district judge Mark Hadfield that the footballer was charged with attempted rape of a woman on October 22, 2021.

Ms Macualay-Addison added that Greenwood has also been accused of controlling or coercive behavior, which is “monitoring her social media accounts and making threats and derogatory comments towards her, which amounts to a serious influence on her.” He is also charged with actual bodily harm on December 21.

The woman who charged him with attempted rape and the other offenses was in court. Members of Greenwood’s family sat in a packed public gallery in the small courtroom.

The proceedings were then adjourned until later Monday by district judge Mark Hadfield, who decided to refuse him bail. He is due to appear before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on November 21.

The player was first detained in January over allegations involving a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He has since been released on bail but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for alleged breach of terms.

He was detained for alleged breach of bail by contacting the alleged victim.

Mason Greenwood appears in the dock at the Manchester Magistrates’ Court with security on charges of attempted rape, coercive behavior and assault. All three charges relate to the same woman

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood, who was arrested in January on suspicion of rape and assault, arrives at court in a prison van

The football star’s bail was extended during a private hearing at the Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in June – he was arrested for violating those terms

Shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

Janet Potter, Deputy Chief Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: ‘The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized the Greater Manchester Police Department to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, controlling and coercive conduct and assault that actually cause physical injury.

“All three cases concern the same complainant.

“Specialized rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex cases department have cleared the charges after reviewing a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

The attempted rape is said to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behavior covers a period between November 2018 and October this year, while the assault charge with actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January and immediately suspended by his club

Ms Potter added: ‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that the accused is under criminal proceedings and that he is entitled to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could harm these proceedings in any way.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the start of the year, the attacker – who played once for England – was banned from playing or training at the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed its removal from active squads on FIFA 22.