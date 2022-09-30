Man Utd legend Paul Scholes praises Erik ten Hag’s ‘brave decision’ to drop Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has praised the club’s manager Erik ten Hag for his recent decision to drop captain Harry Maguire.

The England international saw himself disappear from United’s squad this season, with Raphael Varane and new signing Lisandro Martinez preferring the 29-year-old.

And with United’s fortunes changing for the better since his resignation, former United midfielder Scholes ten Hag has praised ‘much changed’ since their 4-0 loss to Brentford.

Harry Maguire has not started a league match for Manchester United since August

United legend Paul Scholes praised Erik ten Hag’s ‘brave decision’ to drop the central defender

Talk about The Overlap, in collaboration with Sky BetScholes said, “He had to let Harry Maguire out. It was a brave decision. He’s a brave manager.’

The England central defender has not started a Premier League game since their embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Brentford, after which ten Hag made a number of changes to his starting line-up.

United lost every game Maguire started this year – including league defeats to Brighton and Brentford and a 1-0 loss in the Europa League to Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, they can boast a 100% win record when he’s not present.

Ten Hag has managed to bend United’s form after a nervous start to the season

Scholes continues: “The crowd gets nervous when the keeper tries to play a ten-yard pass, that’s not Manchester United philosophy, that’s Barcelona or Ajax.

“I am encouraged by what I have seen so far by Erik ten Hag. He has changed a lot since the game against Brentford. The simple thing was: don’t play from behind.

“Bring the ball to your best players. Get Christian Eriksen in midfield, a player who can play balls to the attackers.’

The Red Devils have yet to win a match with the England international in the base

Scholes’ comments about Maguire come shortly after the defender was booed by English fans at Wembley when his name was read ahead of Monday night’s Nations League meeting with Germany.

Maguire conceded a penalty before losing the ball in the run-up to Germany’s second goal in the 3-3 draw, seriously jeopardizing his place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup line-up.

The 29-year-old was one of England’s star players during their run to the European Championship final last year, but is in a slump for both club and country.

England boss Gareth Southgate said: ‘Why do we choose him? Because he is one of the players who gives us the best chance of winning. We should all want a Harry Maguire who plays regularly and with confidence.”

Harry Maguire had another night to forget during England’s 3-3 draw with Germany

After defeating their first two games of the season, United have managed to turn their ship around and are currently sixth in the table after a string of wins.

The side have conceded just two goals since their 2-1 win over Liverpool at the end of August – with Arsenal’s only other consolation goal in United’s 3-1 win over the Gunners.

Erik ten Hag’s next challenge is for his team to travel to local rivals Manchester City for their Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.