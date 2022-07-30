Man Utd fans not impressed by Benni McCarthy appointment to work with Red Devils attackers

The appointment of Benni McCarthy to Manchester United’s coaching staff has received mixed reactions from fans of the Red Devils.

The South African will be the latest addition to Erik ten Hag’s backroom and will be tasked with working alongside United’s front lines.

His arrival was met with some disbelief, however, by some United fans, who wondered what the former Blackburn and West Ham frontman has to offer.

Especially when you consider that McCarthy will be tasked with guiding and coaching one of the deadliest goalscorers in the world in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fans have expressed their amusement, imagining what the 44-year-old can tell the Portuguese legend about scoring goals.

With a fan who said: ‘Never thought I would live to see the day that Benni McCarthy would coach Cristiano Ronaldo. A crazy world we live in’.

While another said he thought ‘We have to live in a simulation’ at the thought of McCarthy working with the number seven in the United States.

However, not all United fans are against seeing a new face in the back room, especially not one who is a record scorer for his country.

Some have even described the star, who was part of Jose Mourinho’s 2004 Champions League winning Porto side, as the club’s best striker.

Others have suggested that McCarthy could teach the club’s strikers all about working the 18-yard area.

The Manchester United forwards shot a blank in the last pre-season game when they were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

Christian Eriksen made his first appearance in a Manchester United shirt, but Fred was shown his marching orders in stoppage time after a second yellow card.

The Red Devils start their Premier League campaign this weekend as they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford on Sunday.