Man uses his baby as HUMAN SHIELD after kidnapping the child

A man is in police custody after video shows him using his one-year-old child as a shield during a recent incident with law enforcement in Flagler County, Florida.

According to arrest records, Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner, 27, was arrested Sept. 27 on multiple charges, including resisting an officer during an arrest, aggravated assault, child neglect, kidnapping and using a child as a human shield.

A shocking video of the incident released by police shows Leohner holding the baby in front of his chest as officers from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office approach him.

According to a press release, the incident began around 6 p.m. when they received a call about a possible child abduction involving a one-year-old.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a call describing how Leohner took the child while armed with a handgun, then drove off with the youngster in his lap.

A short time later, officers found a man who was driving recklessly, hitting oncoming traffic and driving through central reservations.

Officials tried to stop the man, but he drove away from the scene, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The 27-year-old eventually pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot and jumped out of his car with the one-year-old in his hands.

Bodycam footage shows Leohner holding the child close to his chest, just outside the drive-thru window, as at least three officers approach him.

One of the officers seen in the footage is holding a K-9 officer.

Law enforcement officers repeatedly tell Leohner to put the child on the ground, which he does not do.

“Put the baby down, put the kid down,” shouts a deputy.

Leohner continues to ignore law enforcement’s requests.

As a deputy yells “get down now,” the deputy whose bodycam footage was released is seen pulling out his taser and aiming at the man.

The child, dressed only in a diaper and a tank top, is held with one arm feet off the ground. Leohner continues to hold it to his chest and head to protect himself from deputies.

The deputy carrying the bodycam footage successfully deploys his taser at the man, bringing him to the ground just inches in front of a car in the drive-thru line.

Emergency services rush in to free the child from Leohner’s arms as the baby yells “dada.”

The man somehow evades cops and is able to run away before finally being hoisted to the ground while still in the McDonald’s parking lot.

The video of the arrest ends with a K-9 biting the man while yelling for them to stop.

Deputies answer his request by telling him to stop resisting arrest.

“Our officers have done everything they can to quickly rescue this child from a madman safely and arrest the suspect. Fortunately, the child was not injured and was quickly reunited with his mother,” said Rick Staly, a Flagler County sheriff.

“Here’s a case of a domestic situation that turns violent, endangering a one-year-old child and innocent drivers. Deputies were confronted with a very chaotic situation and a very combative person who put his child at risk by using the child as a shield.’

The 27-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and later transported to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Leohner is currently awaiting his trial without bail.