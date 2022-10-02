Man United’s revival under Erik ten Hag is ‘thanks to his four-man leadership group’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Manchester United’s fate changed dramatically shortly after Erik ten Hag appointed a four-man leaders group to run his dressing room, according to reports.

The Dutch head coach is believed to have entrusted a foursome, consisting of star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, England international Harry Maguire, club veteran David de Gea and backup stopper Tom Heaton, to lead the squad by example.

The Red Devils had a miserable start to the season with disappointing defeats to Brighton and Brentford, before taking a four-game win against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and league-leaders Arsenal to climb to sixth place in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s fortune ‘changed as Erik ten Hag built a four-man leadership group’

By citing Maguire as a key leader, it seems that Ten Hag is still relying heavily on the centre-back’s experience and attitude at Old Trafford, despite taking him out of United’s starting lineup.

While new signing Lisandro Martinez has taken his place in the first team, Maguire’s leadership has seemingly played a pivotal role in changing the club’s fortunes on the pitch.

Ten Hag has also fostered a ‘no d**kheads’ rule in the transfer market in hopes of improving Manchester United’s culture off the pitch, according to the Telegraph.

New signings Martínez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Antony have all impressed since joining Ten Hag this summer, and they reportedly inspired Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane off the field.

The Dutchman has trusted both Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes as leaders at the club

Keepers Tom Heaton (L) and David de Gea (R) are also part of the leading group of Ten Hag

The Red Devils’ dressing room has seemed a bit incoherent and dysfunctional in recent campaigns, but Ten Hag is working hard to instill positivity and solidarity at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old coach faces his toughest challenge yet as Manchester United travel to the Etihad on Sunday to take on defending champions and bitter rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side doubled United last season, winning 2-0 at Old Trafford last November before taking a 4-1 drive in March.

But as Manchester City go into the derby as the overwhelming favorite, the visitors seem to have discovered a positive and resilient mindset ahead of the game at the Etihad.