Man United’s Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with crowd jeers on Brentford return

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed to be snapped up by his former club Brentford earlier this season.

Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club giving the Dane his first chance at senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.

The playmaker’s time in west London was a great success. Not only did he contribute a goal and four assists in his 11 Premier League appearances, but he also won plaudits across the game for his passing, vision and style of play.

However, the 30-year-old took the decision to reject a new contract from Thomas Frank’s Bees and instead move to Old Trafford this summer.

On his return to the Gtech Community Stadium, he was booed when his name was called up as part of United’s starting line-up ahead of his side’s heavy 4-0 defeat in the second week of the season.

‘It was a bit of a mix. They were very happy after they were about to win 4-0, and then people jumped on board, says Eriksen to the Danish media. The tip sheet.

‘It was easy to boo. It’s not something I remember as something good. You can turn it however you want.

‘One way or another. When people choose to boo, it sounds one way, no matter what.’

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan star was at fault for one of the goals Erik ten Hag’s side conceded against Brentford, meaning they suffered back-to-back defeats to start the new campaign.

Mathias Jensen stole the ball from Eriksen as he appeared to play the ball out from behind and fired home the Bees’ second goal of the game.

United have since won their next four league games, which included victories over rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Eriksen added: ‘There haven’t been personal mistakes like against Brentford where David (De Gea) and I made mistakes and then we were 2-0 down after five minutes.

‘Now we are back on top with some great 1-0 wins, which have been good for us.’

Eriksen is currently on international duty with Denmark ahead of their final two Nations League games.