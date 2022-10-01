Man United’s Antony lives in Paul Pogba’s £3million mansion, with diamond stairs and custom pool table

<!–

Antony has revealed he moved into Paul Pogba’s old £2.9million mansion after joining Manchester United this summer.

Pogba’s time with the Red Devils came to an end this year when his contract expired and the French star joined Juventus.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Brazilian Antony joined the club late in the transfer window for £85.5 million from Ajax.

However, it seems there was a crossroads in their path after all – as Antony lives in Pogba’s old five-bedroom mansion, about 30 minutes from Manchester city centre.

Antony has revealed his new home is the mansion of former Man United player Paul Pogba

Pogba left United this summer at the end of his contract and then went to Juventus

The home is complete with a striking set of diamond-encrusted stairs and a custom first floor pool table with the initials ‘PP’ on it.

Antony told ESPN Brazil: ‘I will have to change. It was Pogba’s house, there’s the P of his stuff on the table.

“Now I’m going to change, put Antony Santos’ AS.”

Referring to the snooker table, he said: ‘Here I win’, although the pastime is not a typical experience with the Brazilian national team, which instead adheres to card games.

“In the last call we played a lot of UNO, I won too,” Antony joked.

Antony impressed on his Premier League debut with a goal against Arsenal in United’s 3-1 win

Antony mused about Pogba’s flamboyant kick: “He’s kinda sick, isn’t he. But I’m glad to be in the house that used to belong to an ace. He is very nauseous. I liked it a lot.’

Referring to Pogba’s departure, he joked, “He’s gone, isn’t he?”

Other elements of the house are large TV screens and a small garden with artificial grass for football.

The young Brazilian opened his account for Man United last month with a goal against Arsenal, and he will do everything he can to put in a good performance in his first Manchester derby on Sunday.