Man United will continue to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer market after £220m spend

Manchester United will continue to support manager Erik ten Hag in the transfer market after spending a club-record £220m this summer.

United’s director of football John Murtough promised more money to Ten Hag following the arrival of Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka.

However, Murtough warned that United are unlikely to make as many signings in a single transfer window in the future, having gone ahead of schedule, and will aim to do most of their business in the summer rather than January.

Casemiro (left) and Antony (right) were among a number of high-profile summer arrivals

“Over the summer we made significant investment in the first-team squad with the permanent addition of five regular starters, including a balance of experienced international players and younger, emerging talent,” he said.

– We also saw a higher number of departures than usual and this was an equally important part of refreshing the squad after the disappointing 2021-22 season.

‘We will continue to support Erik in ensuring he has players of the right quality and character to succeed, whilst ensuring the investment remains in line with our commitment to financial sustainability.

Lisandro Martinez (right) was another summer signing for the Old Trafford club

The free signing of Christian Eriksen after he left Brentford proved to be a very good buy

‘Overall, we are ahead of schedule in our recruitment plans as envisaged at the start of the summer and we do not expect the same level of activity in future windows. As always, our planning focuses on the summer window.’

Murtough believes that Ten Hag has already justified the club’s decision to appoint him as manager, adding: ‘After a thorough search and due diligence process, it was clear to us that Erik was the strongest candidate, based on his excellent coaching history, his commitment to the proactive, attacking football we want to play and the vision and ambition he showed for the role.

‘There is still a long way to go, but during his first four months at the helm we have already seen increased unity, focus and drive, which bodes well for the future.’