Man United vs Tottenham – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side can leapfrog visitors with a win

11
By Daniel Davis
Published: | Updated:
Advertisement
Share or comment on this article: Man United vs Tottenham – Premier League: Live scores, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side can overtake the visitors with a win
You Might Also Like
- Rob Burrow dies at 41: England Rugby League lead tributes to inspirational Leeds Rhinos legend and motor neurone disease sufferer after tragic passing
- New York Knicks land NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in BLOCKBUSTER trade with Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle
- Xander Schauffele earns — really earns — first major title at 2024 PGA Championship
- cuador threaten to axe senior stars after they took £17m Chelsea wonderkid Kendry Paez, 16, to New York strip club, where a team-mate threw cash at strippers hours before a game while partying with £115m Moises Caicedo