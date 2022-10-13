Man United v Omonoia 22/1 Sky Bet boost: Ronaldo to score first, United 3-0

Manchester United receive Omonia FC in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Sky Bet have increased the chances for Cristiano Ronaldo to score first and United to win 3-0 to a massive 22/1 prize.

getty Old Trafford are ready for another evening of European football as they welcome Cypriot outfit Nicosia Omonoia

Make sure Cristiano Ronaldo scores first and Man United win 3-0 in their Europa League match, upped to 22/1 on SkyBet.

Omonia provided two surprises for United last week: they opened the scoring, but also grabbed a late goal to give them a slim chance of a draw.

This came just one minute after Marcus Rashford had seemingly scored the decisive goal to lead 3-1.

Ronaldo had eight shots last week and only one ended up on target, but given the same chances tonight, he should be able to bury a few against a sixth in the Cypriot First Division.

United will also come out more clearly in what they need to do to secure a win, as well as keep a clean sheet, where underestimating opponents in this league could put teams back in their quest to reach the knockout stages. to achieve.

