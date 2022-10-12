Man United v Omonia LIVE: Ten Hag without several key men for visit of Cypriots

Manchester United host Cypriot minnows Omonia Nicosia this week as they look to be one step closer to the Europa League knockout stage.

United passed Omonia 3-2 last Thursday to move into second place in Group E, three points behind leader Real Sociedad.

Getty Man United take on Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League this week

The Red Devils cannot afford any mistakes on Thursday evening at Old Trafford against the Cypriot champions in the First Division and will do everything they can to qualify for the next round as soon as possible.

Erik ten Hag’s men recovered from their recent humility against Manchester City by beating Everton on Sunday night.

The Dutchman is eager to get back to work in the run-up to United’s tough streak, which includes games against Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Man United v Omonia: How To Follow

This Europa League Group E match will take place on Thursday 13 October.

The match at Old Trafford starts at 8 p.m.

It airs on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening, while talkSPORT.com will also be running a live blog of the game.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United to victory over Everton on Sunday

Man United v Omonia: Team News

Anthony Martial is yet another questionable case for this clash that came early against Everton with a back problem.

Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams are out for United.

Raphael Varane has only just returned from injury so probably won’t be at risk, but Scott McTominay can face Omonia Nicosia despite his domestic suspension.

Youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Zidane Iqbal could all play against the Cypriot side.

Man United v Omonia: what has been said?

United manager Ten Hag wants much more from Antony, despite the attacker’s direct impact at the club.

“We should expect more from him,” said Ten Hag.

“He needs challenges, that’s why he came to the Premier League. He gets it here, he wants to play with the best players, the highest stressors against the best players and from there he will go a step further.

“That’s what you see: in the first few weeks he scored goals, he did good things, but I also saw a lot of room for improvement in his game.

“What I was (about) happy about with the goal he scored now was coming behind; he needs to do that more, he needs to use his space, he has a good dribble, but he needs more variety.

“In the first game he wasn’t always good defensively, but he was really good, really disciplined, he had good positioning, good anticipation, so he had quite an impact on the performance of this team.

“He is a young player that we have to develop, but he has to develop himself.”

AFP Man United defeated Omonia 3-2 in Cyprus

Man United v Omonia: Match Facts

Manchester United have lost their last two home games in Europe to Atletico de Madrid and Real Sociedad. The Red Devils have never lost three times in a row at Old Trafford in European competition, making it their 198th game.

Omonia Nicosia are winless in 17 away games in major European competitions (D3 L14) and have won just two of 36 in total on their travels at this level, beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987.

No Cypriot team has ever beaten an English team in Europe (D2 L6), and these matches resulted in a total of 27 goals for the English teams with an average of 3.4 per game. This will be Omonia Nicosia’s third such game, losing the previous two against Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09).

Since making his European debut for Manchester United in February 2016, Marcus Rashford has scored seven goals as a substitute for the club in major European competitions, five more than any team-mate.

Cristiano Ronaldo tried eight shots in the reverse fixture but failed to score, his most without scoring in a European encounter since November 2019 for Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moscow (also 8).