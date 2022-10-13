Man United v Omonia LIVE: Ten Hag without several key men for visit of Cypriots

Manchester United left late to take a 1-0 win at home to minnows Omonia Nicosia, with Scott McTominay attacking in stoppage time.

Erik ten Hag’s men were faint all the time, but still managed to score 33 attempts without finding a way past Francis Uzoho.

The Nigerian – a self-confessed United fan – made save after save as he almost earned the Cypriot side an incredible point.

But Uzoho was eventually defeated when substitute McTominay struck from close range deep into extra time to save the hosts.