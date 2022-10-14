Man United v Newcastle LIVE: Hosts have lost one of last 37 home games against Toon

Manchester United will be looking for consecutive Premier League wins this weekend when they host Newcastle.

The Red Devils recovered from their humiliating derby defeat in Manchester with a crucial 2-1 win over Everton last time.

Getty The relationship between Ronaldo and Ten Hag dominated the headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal in that game and will be happy to add to that against his favorite opponent Newcastle.

The Magpies will, however, present a stern test, after taking successive league wins of their own over Fulham and then Brentford.

Eddie Howe’s side are one point behind United in sixth place, but have played one more game, so a win could be vital for both sides.

Man United vs Newcastle: talkSPORT coverage

This Premier League match will take place on Sunday October 16.

The kick-off at Old Trafford is scheduled for 2 p.m.

This match has not been chosen for live television coverage in the UK but Sky Sports will instead show Aston Villa against Chelsea.

You can tune in to talkSPORT for regular updates on the match, while talkSPORT.com will be running a live blog.

Getty Antony has made an impressive start at Man United

Man United vs Newcastle: Team News

Scott McTominay misses with a suspension after the midfielder collected five yellow cards in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial went out injured against Everton and remains a doubt, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still sidelined.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is without long-term absentees Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Karl Darlow.

But star man Allan Saint-Maximin appears to be returning after weeks in the treatment room with a thigh problem.

Man United vs Newcastle: what has been said?

“I want to support him as best I can,” Erik ten Hag told Ronaldo.

“We have certain demands from players, which we expect in certain positions on the pitch.

“I want to get the best out of him, he’s in better shape now and I’m happy about that so he can contribute more to the squad, and I’m sure he will.

“In the beginning it was like this” [lack of fitness]it has been proven once again that no one should miss a pre-season.”

Getty Things are looking really good for Newcastle at the moment

Man United vs Newcastle: Match Facts

No player has created more chances through Premier League set plays this season than Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (11), while the England fullback has also made more passes into the penalty area this season than any other player (124).

Against Everton, Antony was the first player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances for Manchester United. With a goal here, the Brazilian would become only the third player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four games in the competition, after Mick Quinn (first six) and Diego Costa (first four).

Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford has been involved in seven goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Newcastle (4 goals, 3 assists) – only against Arsenal (8) he was more involved.

Having scored none in his first seven Premier League appearances against Newcastle, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven in his last five against the Magpies.

Manchester United had 99 shots in eight Premier League games this season, averaging 12.4 per game, the lowest in a single season since 2015-16 (11.3). Meanwhile, they’ve had 121 shots so far, averaging 15.1 per game, the highest ever in a single campaign (since 2003-04).

Newcastle have won their last two Premier League matches, scoring more goals in these matches (9) than in their first seven this season (8). After beating Fulham 4-1 and Brentford 5-1, the Magpies are looking to score 4+ goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since October 1961.

Manchester United have won five of their last six Premier League (L1) matches, as many as in their previous 18. At home, they have lost only one of their last 12 in the Premier League (W7 D4) and are looking to make three consecutive wins at Old Trafford for the first time since December last season.

Manchester United have won their last five league games against Newcastle, scoring at least three goals each time. Only once have they had an extended run of consecutive home wins against an opponent while scoring 3+ goals, taking six in a row against Luton between 1899 and 1957.

Newcastle have conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than against any other opponent (113), while only against Arsenal (33) have lost more times in the league than against the Red Devils (32).

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 37 league games against Newcastle (W27 D9), a 1-0 defeat in December 2013 under David Moyes.