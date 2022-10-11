Man United takeover hopes dampened as Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms Glazers’ stance

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tempered hopes Manchester United fans have of the club being sold by the Glazer family.

However, the billionaire chairman of Ineos says he is not yet ready to invest in football.

Ratfcliffe, a lifelong supporter of Red Devils, was previously interested in buying the 13-time Premier League winners.

The businessman had first tried to buy Chelsea in the summer, but failed when Todd Boehly took control of the club.

He then turned his interest to his boys’ club Man United, but his advances to buy the club were also rejected.

Now he’s revealed that the Glazers aren’t considering selling at this time, and it doesn’t look like they will anytime soon.

“I am a lifelong fan of Manchester United,” Ratcliffe said at the FT Live conference.

“And I was there in that most remarkable match in 1999 in Barcelona [win over Bayern Munich in Champions League final]which is deeply etched in my memory.

“Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family. I have met Joel and Avram, and they are the nicest people. They are real gentlemen. And they don’t want to sell it. And it’s owned by the father’s six children, and they don’t want to sell it.

“If it had been on sale in the summer, yes, we would probably have had a follow-up to the Chelsea thing. But we can’t keep hoping that Manchester United will one day become available.”

But the 69-year-old is not done with pursuing the takeover of a football club.

His company Ineos already owns the French club Nice and the Swiss club Lausanne.

When asked if he might be interested in buying another club in the Premier League, he replied: “Well, not a Premier League, a premier club.

“I think Nice has a very interesting history. It’s an old club and it’s a very attractive place for footballers because there’s a Californian climate down there.”