Man United supporters fume as links to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot emerge

Manchester United fans are outraged by reports linking the club to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

As reported by the Athleticthe Frenchman has emerged as a leading option for the Red Devils as they look to add to the squad after losing to Brighton on Sunday.

The report states that Erik ten Hag’s team must ‘decide’ whether to continue chasing Rabiot’s signing, as well as, or instead of, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is their main target in midfield.

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot . to sign

Fans have used social media to question the decision to go after Rabiot, with some arguing it would be a panic buy.

One fan wrote: ‘We went from specific goals to getting everyone available at a discounted price. Man Utd never learns. Really, I would panic stations.’

Another said: ‘First Arnautovic, now Rabiot. Why do we stay connected with problematic players? This window turns into a disappointing one’.

We went from specific goals to getting everyone available at a discounted price. Man Utd never learns. Really, I would panic stations. https://t.co/yY0apbPewb — SaeedTV (@SaeedTV_) August 8, 2022

First Arnautovic, now Rabiot. Why do we stay connected with problematic players? This window turns into a disappointing https://t.co/HWjEfZNLhI — Raffyy (@RaffyyUTD) August 8, 2022

Clambering around like a drunk at 11pm. Reminiscent of the glorious summer of 2013. Absolute scandal of a club. https://t.co/WZXr4AIGwm — Dan (@mufc_dan87) August 8, 2022

A third fan wrote: ‘This club is a social experiment to see how much fans can tolerate before jumping off a bridge’.

‘Creeping around like a drunk in a liquor store at 11 p.m. Reminiscent of the glorious summer of 2013. Absolute scandal of a club,” said another United fan.

Rabiot, 27, is in the final year of his contract with the Italian giants, meaning a team outside of Italy could sign him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

So it is more likely that Juve will sell the 29-cap international for less than the market rate, rather than losing him for nothing next year.

The 27-year-old French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Italian giants

Sports post reported in late July that Rabiot was forced to train with Juventus’ Under-23 squad after being dropped from their squad for the season for unspecified “personal reasons” amid transfer interest from French sides PSG and Lyon.

The Serie A outfit has already released Aaron Ramsey for free and is also looking to fire Rabiot and fellow midfielder Arthur Melo – and expect to save £18million a year in wages if they all go further.

The three central midfielders are not seen as part of Juventus’ long-term tactical strategy, following Paul Pogba’s free transfer from Manchester United earlier this month.