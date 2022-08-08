Man United ‘stepped away from signing Moises Caicedo’

Manchester United have reportedly opted not to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo before moving to Europe.

Caicedo arrived at the Amex Stadium in February 2021 for just £4.5 million from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.

Now it has emerged that United had a chance to sign the youngster but they decided to pull out of a potential deal the athletic.

Manchester United could have signed Moises Caicedo before moving to Brighton

They decided not to and Caicedo helped Brighton beat United at Old Trafford on Sunday

The 20-year-old played against United at Old Trafford on Sunday, while Brighton shocked the 13-time Premier League champions to seal a 2-1 win.

In the wake of that match, Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney wondered why United’s recruiting department was unable to identify and sign talented players like Caicedo.

The Athletic’s report highlights that the club identified Caicedo – they simply failed to fulfill their interest.

While Caicedo starred at the Theater of Dreams, United’s midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred had scorching outings.

Scott McTominay struggled badly against Caicedo in the middle of the park

United are now interested in signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot to try and improve their midfield

McTominay was sloppy in possession and may have been lucky enough to avoid a red card after a tough challenge on Caicedo, while Fred declined for Brighton’s second goal, allowing Pascal Gross to tap in from close range after David de Gea initially held off Solly March’s goal. shot.

Erik ten Hag seems concerned about his midfield options and the Red Devils have now turned to Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot to bolster this part of the squad.

Graham Potter masterminded Brighton’s first-ever win at Old Trafford, giving his counterpart Erik ten Hag the worst possible start to his time in the dugout, but The Athletic have revealed United have never considered hiring the Englishman as the successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to his lack of Champions League experience.

Potter has spent the last three years in Brighton and led the squad to an impressive ninth place last season.

He has previously led Sweden’s Ostersunds in the Europa League but has not coached in the Champions League, and this ultimately counted against Potter as United chose Ten Hag over him at the start of the summer.