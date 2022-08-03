Man United starlet Charlie Savage is attracting interest from Championship and League One sides

A number of Championship and League One players are investigating a move for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage.

The 19-year-old – son of expert and former player Robbie – impressed manager Erik ten Hag on the club’s recent summer tour and a decision on this season’s plans is expected in the coming week.

Sportsmail understands that the second and third party groups are monitoring the situation and are ready to break through.

They want to loan Savage, who made his debut for United last season in a Champions League game with Young Boys, for a season and are ready to intervene if the youngster and his club decide a spell away from Old Trafford would help its development.

Savage, who impressed against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory while United were in Australia, is highly regarded at United. Former players Andy Cole, Bryan Robson and Paul Scholes all praised the player who has come through the club’s youth.

If Savage stays at Old Trafford, the chances may be limited. However, if he had a successful loan spell, he would return with a strong case for forcing himself into the first team.

If United finally manage to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, ​​it could have an impact on the decision-making process for the local youngster, who does have time on his side at 19.

