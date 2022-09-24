WhatsNew2Day
Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo suffers HORROR injury in Portugal’s thrashing of Czech Republic

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a BREAKING injury in Portugal’s thrashing of the Czech Republic with the Man United star’s face covered in blood after a clash with keeper Tomas Vaclik… but the forward still managed the full 90 minutes

  • Ronaldo went down in a heap after the aerial collision with the Czech keeper
  • The Portugal star was left bloodied and bruised after the clash in the 13th minute
  • He gave away a penalty just before the break, but Patrik Schick missed the spot
  • Portugal eventually ran out 4-0 winners with defender Diogo Dalot scoring twice

By David Wood for MailOnline

Published: 00:24, 25 September 2022 | Up to date: 00:24, 25 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was left covered in blood after a nasty collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik on Saturday night.

The Manchester United forward went down in a heap after the aerial collision in the 13th minute of the Nations League clash.

He was left bloodied, bruised and dazed on the grass.

Ronaldo required medical treatment on the pitch but later returned with a bandage on his nose.

And he was quickly back in the game by conceding a penalty for a handball, although Patrik Schick missed from the spot.

Portugal ran out 4-0 winners to set up a showdown at home to Spain on Tuesday.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot got a brace either side of a Bruno Fernandes strike.

Ronaldo’s flick from a corner was pushed home by Liverpool’s Diogo Jota for the fourth late on.

The 2019 winners took full advantage of Spain’s loss to Switzerland to move two points clear at the top of Group A2.

Portugal must avoid defeat in their final group game against Spain on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals.

