Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo suffers HORROR injury in Portugal’s thrashing of Czech Republic

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was left covered in blood after a nasty collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik on Saturday night.

The Manchester United forward went down in a heap after the aerial collision in the 13th minute of the Nations League clash.

He was left bloodied, bruised and dazed on the grass.

To all those who are worried, Cristiano Ronaldo is OK. Despite the difficult spectacle, the Portuguese striker overcame this injury against the Czech Republic and continued to play as usual. pic.twitter.com/1JP6rP6IvH — Nisim Haliva ✍️🎙 (@Tpredict1) 24 September 2022

Ronaldo required medical treatment on the pitch but later returned with a bandage on his nose.

And he was quickly back in the game by conceding a penalty for a handball, although Patrik Schick missed from the spot.

Portugal ran out 4-0 winners to set up a showdown at home to Spain on Tuesday.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot got a brace either side of a Bruno Fernandes strike.

Ronaldo’s flick from a corner was pushed home by Liverpool’s Diogo Jota for the fourth late on.

The 2019 winners took full advantage of Spain’s loss to Switzerland to move two points clear at the top of Group A2.

Portugal must avoid defeat in their final group game against Spain on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals.