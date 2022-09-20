Man United star Bruno Fernandes explains arguments with Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia

Bruno Fernandes has explained his heated on-field altercations with Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia, while insisting his body language is never negative on the pitch.

The Portuguese star often cut a sour figure during Manchester United’s thoroughly underwhelming 2021-22 season, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjær sacked and the team run under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

But Fernandes, who has returned to something approaching his best form under Erik ten Hag this term, says that has never been the case.

Bruno Fernandes has spoken out about perceptions he showed negative body language

Fernandes passes instructions to United new boy Tyrell Malacia in Leicester game

He told Athletics: ‘What people say about how I wave my arms at my teammates. It has never happened. That is a complete lie.

‘I can use my arms to ask for the ball and tell them something about where to move the ball. But I never talk to them in a bad way.

‘Yes, I can yell at someone if they don’t pass the ball when he’s supposed to, or if he doesn’t make the best decision, or if he goes two-v-one and doesn’t pass the ball to his teammate. Then it’s normal to be angry with him.’

Fernandes cited two examples of heated conversations during United matches. One was with left-back Tyrell Malacia, a summer arrival at Old Trafford, during the 1-0 win at Leicester earlier this month.

The playmaker told Malacia to get his head up and scan for passing opportunities because he was in open space on the opposite side of the pitch.

The Portuguese playmaker has started to recapture some of his best form this season

‘He was quite angry with me for talking to him. But he didn’t understand what I said,’ Fernandes said.

Fernandes went over to Malacia at the end of the game to assure him that he was not shouting ‘in a bad way’ just asking him to change the game.

Another occasion was during the 2019–20 UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Copenhagen, when Maguire shouted at Fernandes for losing the ball when he tried to tackle an opponent instead of clearing the ball.

‘I dropped the ball and he shouted at me, “Bruno, keep the ball!”. I was tired and said, ‘Don’t shout!’ Fernandes remembered.

‘In the first half of extra time I went up to him and said “sorry I’m talking back”.’