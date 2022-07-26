Man United signing Christian Eriksen describes Old Trafford as the ‘PERFECT place’ to debut

Christian Eriksen has described Old Trafford as the ‘perfect place’ to make a debut and is looking forward to his possible first appearance against Brighton on the opening day of the season.

The ex-Spurs and Brentford midfielder signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in July, 12 months after suffering cardiac arrest for Denmark at Euro 2020.

‘[It’s] the perfect place to do it, at Old Trafford. It will be nice to see the fans in the stadium,” he told the club website.

Man United signing Christian Eriksen have said Old Trafford is ‘perfect place’ to debut

‘The atmosphere in the stadium was very nice [when I played here previously]. It was a very, very good feeling and an impressive atmosphere.

‘[Matches at Old Trafford have] always been very good,” he said. “There have been some really tough matches in between, but always good memories.

“It has always been very special to play at Old Trafford. In general you always have something against a club as big as Manchester United.

“Like I said, it’ll be weird to be on the other side.”