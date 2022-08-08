Man United: Paul Scholes fumes at ANOTHER poor midfield showing as Gary Neville jokes he has SNAPPED

Paul Scholes has devastated Manchester United’s midfielders after another poor performance in a 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

The Red Devils were outplayed by Graham Potter’s side in their Premier League season opener at Old Trafford on Sunday.

And legendary former United midfielder Scholes posted on social media, seemingly criticizing the much-maligned pair of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Paul Scholes devastated Manchester United midfielders Fred (left) and Scott McTominay (right)

The pair struggled in their Premier League opener when they lost 2-1 to Brighton on Sunday

He said on Instagram: “Thoughts for the week ‘MDF’ it’s all about body shape when receiving the ball, standing in front of own goal too many times and only being able to play one way…

“For God’s sake, go do the ‘half turn’ and bring your more talented players into the game… have a great week everyone,” followed by a thumbs-up emoji and the words “Red Army.”

His former teammate, fellow Red Devils icon and pundit Gary Neville, quickly took to Twitter to joke: And on Instagram, Scholesey snapped,” followed by a crying emoji.

Speaking like an expert, legendary former midfielder Scholes (above) called the pair “chaotic”

Scholes worked like an expert and was furious at half time: ‘It was a shocking start and the first half was really chaotic. The signs were there from the first few minutes that this was going to get bad. The quality in the middle of the field was very bad, not nearly good enough, but we’ve seen that with these two over the years.

“With Fred and McTominay… even one of them is probably too much. Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay constantly tries to run with the ball and then gives it away. Pass it on to your best players! It’s not that hard. On a day like today it’s criminal.’

Former United captain Roy Keane, who also played central midfield, pointed the finger at McTominay and Fred, claiming the midfield duo would never be ‘good enough’ to ‘get United back on top’.

Frenkie de Jong is still the main target in Manchester United’s midfield under manager Ten Hag

Keane was furious with the result after the game, blaming United for lack of quality in the middle of the park for their devastating loss.

The Sky Sports pundit said: ‘The (lack of) decision-making and football intelligence of the midfield, especially Fred.

“I’ve been talking about it for a long time – Fred and (Scott) McTominay aren’t good enough. They can’t get Manchester United back to the top. We see it week in, week out. They are no match for it.’