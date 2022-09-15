Man United: Owen Hargreaves lauds Jadon Sancho after goal against Sheriff after his England omission

Owen Hargreaves insists Jadon Sancho showed ‘all good’ about him in his Man United goal against Sheriff, the same day he was overlooked for the England side.

The 22-year-old – who has scored three goals in eight games this season – was left out of Gareth Southgate’s 28-man squad on Thursday for the Nations League games against Germany and Italy later this month.

But the former Borussia Dortmund man delivered the perfect answer to his Three Lions sniff by scoring United’s opener in their 2-0 Europa League win over Moldova.

Owen Hargreaves praised Jadon Sancho for delivering the perfect response to his English snub

Sancho scored the first goal in Manchester United’s 2-0 Europa League win against Sheriff

And talk to BT SportFormer United midfielder Hargreaves thinks Sancho will be ‘surprised’ that he has been left out by England, but that he will be ‘delighted’ with the emphatic response he gave with Erik ten Hag’s men.

‘I think he will be surprised’ [Sancho not making England squad]Hargreaves said. “He has played well, he has been in good form this season.

‘But he’ll be happy with that’ [goal]. When he gets bad news, he makes his own good news.

‘Jadon is good at this’ [central] areas with which he wants to connect [Christian] Eriksen and Bruno [Fernandes] and Cristiano [Ronaldo].

The goal came just hours after Gareth Southgate left him out of his 28-man squad

“There are great options in those attack areas. The goal showed all the good for Jadon Sancho.’

Asked if being banned by Southgate could be a positive for Sancho, Hargreaves added: “The players want to be there in the biggest games.

“There’s a big tournament coming up, so the players will be worried about that.

“But it’s not in his hands, he can only play well this season and today was another good performance, like against Liverpool.”

Hargreaves’ fellow ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes, meanwhile, believes Sancho was unlucky not to be picked for Manchester City star Jack Grealish – who has yet to score or assist this season – in England’s squad.

“Gareth chose his players for a reason, possibly from previous rosters,” Scholes said.

Paul Scholes believes Sancho was unlucky not to get ahead of Man City star Jack Grealish

“But I think Sancho deserves to beat Jack Grealish right now. He scored a really good goal against Liverpool and he showed really good signs tonight. He’s better if he comes in and links the piece.’

Both pundits also praised Sancho for his links game and believe it bodes well for the future if he can stay in touch with his United team-mates.

“I think they have recruited Jadon as a winger, given all his achievements for Dortmund,” added Hargreaves. ‘But actually he wants to go in and join Bruno and Eriksen.

“Now with Eriksen on the side they have more possession. Enter and link, that’s what he [Sancho] is extremely good at it. He showed a bit of composure like he did against Liverpool and a good finish.’

Meanwhile, Scholes said: “Sancho and United really showed their quality. It’s a great first touch from him and he has great feet, we know that. He’s probably a little better in those central areas.

“There was a great disguise on the shot and the finish is a little dirty because he kicks it into the ground, but a beautiful goal.

“He doesn’t have that exciting pace to pass someone from the outside or the inside.

“When he was good at Dortmund, he had… [Erling] Haaland to link with he had [Achraf] Hakimi. If he can do that at Manchester United and find Fernandes and Eriksen to link up with, he could be a good player for United.”