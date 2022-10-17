Man United missed ‘big player’ Christian Eriksen during draw with Newcastle, claims Gary Neville

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gary Neville believes Manchester United missed Christian Eriksen badly in Sunday’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Newcastle at old Trafford.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s men, who had few ideas for the future.

Eriksen missed the game due to illness and Neville thinks that played a big part in the disappointing display.

Gary Neville thinks Manchester United missed Christian Eriksen on Sunday

Eriksen missed the game due to illness and his absence was felt by the Red Devils

“Eriksen wasn’t playing and they seemed to miss him,” Neville said. “I think if they’ve done really well, except for City, which is just a phenomenal team, Eriksen has been a great player.

“When he’s not playing, you might realize how great a player he is, because he bonds and glues the team together.

“He’s got it through the lines very quickly. He sees things, he looks over his shoulder, he scans all the time. By the way, it’s Paul Scholes who told me that.

“I just felt that the balance was not right. It wasn’t quite the same fluency without him on the team.”

United are now fifth, three points behind Chelsea in fourth place and 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.