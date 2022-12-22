Man United: Marcus Rashford praises team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Marcus Rashford has praised Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his performance in Manchester United’s League Cup win over Burnley.

The Red Devils beat the Championship side 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, with the right-back providing a fine assist to Christian Eriksen to open the scoring.

And Rashford, who scored the second goal, told MUTV that his team-mate is a “hugely important player” – despite playing just four minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Marcus Rashford (right) greets Manchester United teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka (centre)

He assisted Christian Eriksen in United’s 2-0 League Cup win against Burnley on Wednesday night

He said: ‘Yes, hugely important player. We all know his defensive qualities and for me he just needs confidence to go forward because when he goes forward he can create goals for us and today he had no right to get that ball but he got there However.

“It was a good ball over and it looks like a simple goal in the end, but it’s not, it’s the movement and timing of all three players. Christian enters late sixteen and gets a spanking. It was a great goal and Azza played a big role.’

After the game, United manager Erik ten Hag insisted the £50 million purchase of Crystal Palace has a future at the club amid widespread transfer interest in the 25-year-old from the likes of Wolves, West Ham and his former side .

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag (right) has insisted the right-back has a future at Old Trafford, despite playing just four minutes of Premier League football so far this season

He said, “Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it’s clear he has a future. He’s had some good years here at Man United, but from the start of this season he’s had a lot of illnesses and injuries, so he’s fallen behind.

“From the restart he is fit and has been able to train with the team and you can see him making progress, his fitness is getting better, his performance is getting better and I am very happy with his performance today.

“He gave an assist – especially the way he gave the assist – about his movement at the right time and timing, and of course a great pass from Bruno. [Fernandes], but the assist is great. I am happy with his performance. He did well.’