Man United manager Erik ten Hag must ‘engage’ with Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him urges Chris Armas

Former Manchester United coach Chris Armas has urged Erik ten Hag to take a hands-on approach to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford.

Armas was Ralf Rangnick’s assistant last season during the German’s six-month stint as interim manager.

He teamed up with Ronaldo, who is now looking to leave the club after United failed to qualify for the Champions League by missing the top four.

Armas has told air sports that Ten Hag has to deal with their star player, in the belief that he still has ‘so much to give’ at the Red Devils.

The American coach said: “He’s a big part of the team and he’s still a man who produced, so my job would be to figure out how to win all that talent and all that fire and all that experience from and challenge him as much as I do. could.

“I think the most important thing is to deal with Cristiano. He has so much to give, again his commitment to winning and scoring.

“Each man has his own type of leadership – he can certainly be a leader in his own way and my goal, like everyone else on the roster, was ‘how can I get the best out of Cristiano?’

“So I think that’s a practical approach, it’s talking to him, it takes him to the office, it asks him questions. So he is part of the solutions and part of the success.’

Armas was compared by players to TV character Ted Lasso – played by Jason Sudeikis (pictured)

United are hoping for a big improvement under new manager Ten Hag this season, after Rangnick’s brief stint in charge was widely ridiculed.

A number of reports suggested United’s players were unimpressed with both Rangnick and his coaching staff.

Armas, the former manager of New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, has been said to have been compared to Ted Lasso – the lead actor in the Apple TV+ series in which an American College Football coach is hired to lead a Premier League squad. , after only having experience with American football.

Players were not impressed that many of the sessions were led by Armas and the emphasis on regular organization and form work rather than skills-improving exercises.

The club showed signs of improvement when Rangnick first came in, before finally declining again and finishing sixth in the league table – 13 points out of the top four.

However, Armas said many of the stories of behind-the-scenes turmoil at Old Trafford were untrue.

He said, “So when things are trying to get through and negativity comes from outside — to be honest, a lot of it wasn’t true. It does create negativity.’

Armas added: “After leaving the Champions League, where we didn’t get a result at home, we definitely let that one go, you could see the air was sucked out a bit by what we were doing and it got tough in that trajectory .

“It was disappointing in the end, but overall an incredible experience for me.”

Despite his desire to leave the club, Ronaldo trained at the club and made his comeback on Sunday against Spain’s Rayo Vallecano.

He played just 45 minutes before leaving the ground for the full-time whistle.

It has been reported that he will start on the bench for United’s opening game of the season against Brighton.