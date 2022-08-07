Man United ‘make SHOCK enquiry for Bayern Munich winger and ex-Man City star Leroy Sane’

Manchester United have approached Bayern Munich to inquire about the availability of former Manchester City star Leroy Sane, according to reports.

The Red Devils, frustrated in their pursuit of Ajax’s Anthony, have reportedly contacted the German champions in hopes of luring him to Old Trafford.

The Bundesliga giants are believed to be willing to let Sane go for the right price, despite the Germany international still having three years left on his contract.

Manchester United have reportedly conducted a shock investigation into Leroy Sane . from Bayern Munich

The former Manchester City star has three years left on his current contract with Bayern Munich

Sane will be joined on United’s shortlist by Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise, PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to the Sun.

Old Trafford’s minds are reportedly undeterred by Sane’s history with rivals Man City and still believe the winger would make an excellent signing.

United’s interest in the 26-year-old shows how eager the club is to bolster Erik ten Hag’s front line before the window slams shut.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is also reported to be on United’s summer shortlist

Should Sane make the move, he would join a small roster of players representing both Manchester clubs, including Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, England international Andy Cole and Argentine striker Carlos Tevez.

Ten Hag kicks off his debut Premier League campaign against Brighton on Sunday with a number of complications in his attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo, last season’s top scorer, is actively trying to leave the club, while fellow striker Anthony Martial, who impressed in front of goal in pre-season, is sidelined by injury.