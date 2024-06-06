Thursday, June 6, 2024
Sports

Man United make late hijack attempt for Chelsea-bound Tosin Adarabioyo – but fail after leaving it too late amid the post-season review which could lead to Erik ten Hag’s sacking

written by Alexander 0 comment
Manchester United have failed in their latest attempt to hijack Chelsea's move for Tosin Adarabioyo
  • Adarabioyo is expected to be confirmed as Enzo Maresca’s first signing
  • Man United made one last attempt to hijack Chelsea’s move for him
By Simon Jones

Published: | Updated:

Manchester United made a last-ditch attempt to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, but talks over a move to Chelsea were already too advanced.

The 26-year-old defender is expected to be confirmed as the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era in the next 48 hours.

He underwent medical tests on Tuesday and reached an agreement with Chelsea pending the official expiration of his contract with Fulham.

United had expressed interest in the free agent centre-back months ago, but it was Newcastle United who beat him to the signing and came close to agreeing a deal.

Chelsea then made an offer last month before returning with an improved contract last weekend once they chose Maresca as their new manager.

It comes amid a post-season review that could see Erik ten Hag fired by the club.

Ten Hag's future is up in the air

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a big decision to make

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a big decision to make about the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford

Adarabioyo will become Chelsea's first signing under new coach Enzo Maresca

Maresca previously worked with Adarabioyo at Manchester City and was a key figure behind the centre-back’s decision to join Chelsea, adding to the added lure of European football.

United offered a concrete proposal again at the weekend but Adarabioyo had already committed to joining Maresca.

The Old Trafford club are in the midst of an end-of-season review and are still hoping to finalize part of their recruitment team, but have identified certain targets and will look to gain value in the market.

They want two centre-backs, a midfielder and a striker, but they also need to strengthen the side.

As a free agent with Premier League experience, Adarabioyo was identified as a player of interest, but they have other options.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are among the other defenders on their list.

