Man United look forward to a move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

United are chasing a defender with an uncertain future for Harry Maguire

The French international defender is expected to leave Monaco in the near future

The 24-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs, including West Ham

Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi

Manchester United are eyeing a possible transfer for Monaco and France’s central defender Axel Disasi.

The 24-year-old, who was part of France’s World Cup squad, has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Tottenham.

Sports mail understands that several top clubs are following the defender and the first negotiations with United have taken place.

Manchester United are eyeing a possible transfer for Monaco and France’s central defender Axel Disasi

Disasi transferred from Reims to Monaco in 2020 and made his international debut in Qatar.

Sources in France expect him to leave Monaco this month or in the summer transfer window.

United are expected to be in the market for a new central defender at the end of the season amid continued uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s long-term future.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expected to be looking for a new central defender

Sources are confident that he will not leave United during this period.

But the England international remains at the bottom of the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Left-back Luke Shaw started alongside Raphael Varane, with Maguire on the bench, both against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

United hunt for a defender amid continued uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s future

The 29-year-old played in United’s mid-week win over Bournemouth, although Ten Hag is expected to return to his first choice of Varane and Lisandro Martinez for next week’s Manchester derby.

Maguire cost United £80 million in 2019, but three years later Rio Ferdinand believes he should leave Old Trafford.

“If I’m Harry Maguire, I’m currently looking for a new club,” the former United defender said recently.