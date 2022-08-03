Man United left-back Alex Telles travels to Spain ahead of Sevilla medical ahead of loan move

Manchester United full-back Alex Telles traveled to Spain for a medical on Wednesday evening before heading to Seville on Thursday for a season loan.

Sevilla have agreed to pay the Brazilian’s salary in full, but there will be no loan fee or purchase option.

The Spanish side have also named its United team-mate Eric Bailly as a possible replacement for Jules Kunde, who left for Barcelona last week.

Telles, 29, is redundant under Erik ten Hag, who has bought Tyrell Malacia to increase competition for Luke Shaw, while Lisandro Martinez can also cover that position.

Brazilian fullback Telles, who came to United for £15.8 million from Porto in 2020, made 26 appearances last season.

He played a part in pre-season friendlies and was among the goalscorers in last week’s behind-closed-door friendly win over Wrexham.

Talks have progressed quickly and he is expected to sign for Sevilla before the weekend.

Sevilla have a good relationship with United and believe Telles can have a big impact on their squad.

Bailly has an offer from Fulham plus interest from Roma and AC Milan, but is on the three-man Sevilla shortlist and awaits a serious offer.

United are also poised to take a loan this week for Ethan Laird to join Watford. However, Phil Jones is waiting for other options rather than pursuing a proposal to join Wayne Rooney at DC United.