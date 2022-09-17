Man United lay down marker for a title bid with thrashing of Reading in their WSL opener
Manchester United 4-0 Reading; United set a marker for a WSL title bid with a beating from Reading in their league opener… with England hero Alessia Russo among the four-goal first-half goals
- Manchester United scored four first-half goals to beat Reading in WSL opener
- Maya Le Tissier hits a double on her debut and Katie Zelem scores from the spot
- Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo completed defeat with header before halftime
Manchester United showed their WSL credentials beating Reading in the first half as they opened their league season with a 4-0 win over the Royals.
New signing Maya Le Tissier opened the scoring for United in the fourth minute, adding another in a first half where the Red Devils blew their opponents away.
A penalty from Katie Zelem and a header from Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo rounded out the score as Marc Skinner’s side got off to a perfect start to the season.
Full report to follow….
Alessia Russo nods home Manchester United’s fourth goal in opening day win over Reading