Man United lay down marker for a title bid with thrashing of Reading in their WSL opener

Manchester United showed their WSL credentials beating Reading in the first half as they opened their league season with a 4-0 win over the Royals.

New signing Maya Le Tissier opened the scoring for United in the fourth minute, adding another in a first half where the Red Devils blew their opponents away.

A penalty from Katie Zelem and a header from Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo rounded out the score as Marc Skinner’s side got off to a perfect start to the season.

Full report to follow….