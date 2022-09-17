WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Man United lay down marker for a title bid with thrashing of Reading in their WSL opener

Sports
By Merry

Manchester United 4-0 Reading; United set a marker for a WSL title bid with a beating from Reading in their league opener… with England hero Alessia Russo among the four-goal first-half goals

  • Manchester United scored four first-half goals to beat Reading in WSL opener
  • Maya Le Tissier hits a double on her debut and Katie Zelem scores from the spot
  • Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo completed defeat with header before halftime

By Ash Rose for Mailonline

Published: 13:59, September 17, 2022 | Updated: 13:59, September 17, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Manchester United showed their WSL credentials beating Reading in the first half as they opened their league season with a 4-0 win over the Royals.

New signing Maya Le Tissier opened the scoring for United in the fourth minute, adding another in a first half where the Red Devils blew their opponents away.

A penalty from Katie Zelem and a header from Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo rounded out the score as Marc Skinner’s side got off to a perfect start to the season.

Full report to follow….

Alessia Russo nods home Manchester United's fourth goal in opening day win over Reading

Alessia Russo nods home Manchester United’s fourth goal in opening day win over Reading


Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Souths reach ANOTHER preliminary final…

Merry

Brighton continue talks to bring in…

Merry

Chris Eubank Sr accused of playing mind…

Merry
1 of 4,427

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More