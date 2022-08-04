Man United keen on Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic and hold talks with RB Salzburg over Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United retain a stake in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as they look to bolster their front line.

The club has also spoken with Red Bull Salzburg about Slovenian prodigy Benjamin Sesko.

However, the Premier League side remains reluctant to hit the Austrian club’s £55million asking price for the 19-year-old.

Chelsea and RB Leipzig are among the other clubs interested in the teenager, who scored 21 goals in 29 games on loan with second division club FC Liefering in the penultimate season.

Sesko, widely regarded as one of the most promising players in Europe, scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Salzburg last season and has two out of three this season.

The six-foot goalkeeper Kalajdzic has also sparked interest after scoring 17 goals in 36 games in his first full season with the Bundesliga Stuttgart in 2019-20, but suffered an injury last year.

At the moment, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only central attack options available to new United manager Erik ten Hag.

Frenchman Martial, 26, scored just one goal in all competitions for the Red Devils last season and was loaned to Sevilla in January.

Portuguese star Ronaldo, meanwhile, has expressed his wish to leave the club this summer after missing out on Champions League football.