Man United: How do Frenkie de Jong and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic compare?

For what appears to be the tenth consecutive summer, Manchester United have been linked with a transfer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

With their hunt for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong – the player that new manager Erik ten Hag wanted above all others this summer – has seemingly come to a halt, the club at Old Trafford was forced to look to alternatives.

Reports in Spain suggest De Jong would leave Barcelona alone for United’s Premier League rival Chelsea.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly back on Manchester United’s radar as they try to fill a gaping gap in midfield for the new season

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is United’s first choice but is reluctant to come to Old Trafford and reportedly would rather sign for Chelsea in the Premier League

New United manager Erik ten Hag made it clear that he wanted De Jong as his number 1 priority

United and Barcelona agreed a £71.5m transfer fee for De Jong, a player Ten Hag considers fundamental to the style of football he wants to play.

But the Holland international is reluctant to trade Barcelona for Manchester, despite his current club’s urgency to relieve him and alleviate their financial crisis.

He is reported to be concerned about the way United are run and would only have eyes for Chelsea if he came to England.

They say all roads lead to Rome and as a result United could be on the brink of returning for Milinkovic-Savic, the 27-year-old box-to-box midfielder for whom Lazio is charging nearly £60million.

And as Ten Hag tries to resolve a midfield chaos that turned out to be more than three of his predecessors, Milinkovic-Savic could well be an excellent alternative to De Jong.

The statistics from the past three seasons – the time De Jong played in a top European competition with Barcelona after he switched from Ajax – show that the Serb has a lead in several important divisions.

How Frenkie de Jong and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic relate over the past three seasons

De Jong went on Barcelona’s pre-season tour to the United States and is eager to stay

The two have played about the same number of matches in all competitions (De Jong 140; Milinkovic-Savic 131) and the figures make for interesting reading.

Milinkovic-Savic definitely has an edge when it comes to moving forward. He scored 27 times for De Jong’s 13, conceded considerably more shots and provided more assists (27 to 15).

In terms of creating chances, Milinkovic-Savic has put down 171 compared to De Jong’s 149, and the Lazio man has made much more frequent entry into the opposition penalty area.

Both play central roles in midfield in most games, but it all comes down to the license they get.

Serbian international Milinkovic-Savic licensed at Lazio to advance and score goals

Milinkovic-Savic, a box-to-box midfielder, may need to adapt to a more defensive role at United

At the Stadio Olimpico, Milinkovic-Savic gained the confidence of Simone Inzaghi and his successor Maurizio Sarri to leave midfield and threaten the opponent’s penalty area at every opportunity.

Usually there was a defensive midfielder behind him to allow this, although this did not mean that Milinkovic-Savic evaded his defensive responsibilities.

With Barcelona and De Jong it was more a matter of holding and spinning the ball. Passes can therefore be just as easy sideways as they are forwards – De Jong played 236 passes in those three years in the penalty area against Milinkovic-Savic’s 462 (almost four per game).

Probably because many of those passes were safer because Barcelona wanted to dominate possession in their time-honoured way, De Jong’s passing accuracy is much higher.

De Jong clearly understands what Ten Hag asks of his teams from their days at Ajax

But that record of 91.77 per cent finding the ball its intended target – which remains fairly stable at 90.57 per cent in the opposing half – is certainly impressive and would help United overcome last season’s sloppiness.

Milinkovic-Savic’s passing stats aren’t very good, but he would probably try a ball more often with a smaller chance of getting off and further on the pitch.

Just as relevant given United’s intentions for whichever player they sign, Milinkovic-Savic has a better track record of tackling, intercepting and regaining possession than De Jong.

You have to add the caveat that Milinkovic-Savic was settled in the Lazio team for these three seasons (he signed in 2015), while De Jong had to adapt to new teammates, albeit at a club with a similar philosophy to Ajax.

De Jong has impressive passing accuracy but is more inclined to play a safer ball at Barca

However, you can’t deny that Milinkovic-Savic’s numbers in Serie A are quite impressive based on that substantial sample size.

De Jong’s time at Barcelona has been pretty so-so and he hasn’t climbed the heights many expected. Xavi doesn’t knock on Joan Laporta’s office door to wonder why they want to sell him.

But that doesn’t mean Milinkovic-Savic is the perfect match for United. They are not looking for a midfielder who can give a cute pass that splits a defense or someone who regularly shows up to score goals.

They already have Bruno Fernandes and just signed Christian Eriksen for that. They are looking for more of a defensive midfielder who can protect a backline that was worryingly brittle last season.

United already have Bruno Fernandes to make defensive passes and create chances

Christian Eriksen has also joined the club and will boost their creativity in midfield

Under Ten Hag’s style of play, someone willing to drive forward from deep midfield to support the vanguard can be helpful, as long as he has the energy to come back if United lose the ball.

But the main goal will be to act as the link between defense and attack, getting the ball out and getting the team on the field.

Milinkovic-Savic would have a lot to offer and is undoubtedly suited for a deeper role, but there is a reason why De Jong is Ten Hag’s number 1 pick for a very specific purpose.

However, if De Jong were to stay with Barcelona or come to Chelsea and sign United Milinkovic-Savic, it would hardly be the end of the world.