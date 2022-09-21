Man United ‘have made their move for £52m-rated Monaco defender Vanderson, who is set to leave’

Manchester United will compete with Barcelona to sign Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian right-back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year’s Day from Gremio for around £9.5million.

And Sport claim that despite United and Barca’s approaches being knocked back this summer, they will return next year to try and sign the promising defender.

Manchester United will reportedly compete with Barcelona to sign Monaco defender Vanderson (right)

The 21-year-old right-back has impressed for Monaco since his move from Gremio in January

Barcelona expressed their interest in mid-August when manager Xavi made it clear that he does not want Sergino Dest.

But sporting director Mateu Alemany was offered an asking price of £52m, putting the brakes on with Monaco unwilling to sell Vanderson just six months after signing him. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag got the same answer.

However, it is believed they would be more open to selling him in the summer of 2023, putting United, the Spanish giants and Premier League side Newcastle on high alert.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag (pictured) was reportedly priced at £52million this summer, but it is believed the French side will be more willing to sell the Brazilian next summer

United’s £50m right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out of favour, with Diogo Dalot, 23, currently the only real option in that side.

The attacking-minded, powerful and dynamic 21-year-old Vanderson, known for his passing and crossing ability and who is said to be one of the most promising players in his position in Europe, signed a new five-year deal in August.

He could be the future of Brazil’s national team after the World Cup, with Dani Alves now 39, Emerson Royal showing inconsistent form at Tottenham and Marquinhos, who can play at right-back, better suited at centre-half.