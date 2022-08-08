Man United: Gary Neville urges Glazer owners to sell the club after Erik ten Hag’s nightmare start

Gary Neville has angrily urged the owners of Glazer to sell Manchester United immediately.

His comments come after manager Erik ten Hag’s new era got off to the worst possible start, with United losing 2-1 to Brighton on Sunday as fans protested the Glazers’ ownership outside Old Trafford.

And club legend Neville, speaking Gary Neville podcast from Sky Sportsurged the maligned American family in charge to leave—and now.

The Red Devils lost their Premier League opener 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday

He said: ‘It is time for the Glazer family to sell the football club. It is now. They are the easiest team to play against in the league – that’s a huge concern. Its openness is incredible. It must have been a shock to him (Ten Hag) after a promising preseason.

“The people above him should have known that it was an unacceptable situation to give Erik ten Hag that team. Ten Hag will be disappointed… reality has set in. The coach needs time, so I won’t attack him. And there will come a time when I won’t even go to the players.

“If you have a company and the people in that company can’t do the work for you, you remove them from the company. It’s abuse to keep them working longer because they don’t like it either. The reality is that those players need to be replaced or supported more by better players. Those things have been known for a long time.’

Supporters group ‘The 1958’ protested against the hated American owners (above) on Sunday

There were also widespread fan protests (above) over the past Premier League season

Supporters expressed their anger for the games against Norwich and Chelsea last campaign

The 47-year-old also made waves with the club’s signing this summer after they failed to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, despite a three-month chase from the Dutchman.

He added: “I am concerned about every element of the recruitment… there is a bit of desperation that the coach, an excellent coach, has not been given the tools he needs so that he can start the season with a revitalized squad.

‘There is a feeling that if they get Frenkie de Jong, it will be a successful showcase. It won’t be. They needed much more than De Jong. They may not even get him, although I hope they do, because he is an important player for the coach. There will be a bit of panic at the club because there will be a lot of pressure from the media, the fans.”

Avram (left) and Joel (right) Glazer took £11million in dividend from the club earlier in June

The Glazers, who have owned them since 2005, have regularly taken money from the club, with many fans furious over their latest £11million payout.

A statement from the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust in June read: “Today the Glazers are paying themselves the lion’s share of a £11 million dividend at the end of one of the worst seasons in living memory.

“Reward for failure is a bad habit in any business and completely unacceptable given the current state of affairs at United. MUST advocates and follows a strategy of involvement with the club and its owners, in order to gain a stronger voice for fans, but this payment is indefensible.

“We will make this point and demand answers, both in our direct meetings and through our representatives on the Fan Advisory Board and in the Fan Forum.”

United legend Gary Neville also criticized the club’s owners when he tweeted: ‘The Glazer Family should not receive £11 million in dividends this Friday. It doesn’t match the investments needed in the team, the stadium and the training field.

‘The cash position of the club is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to stop it for at least the next three years.”