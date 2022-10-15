Man United favourite Ander Herrera backs England’s Marcus Rashford to become a club ‘LEGEND’

<!–

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has backed one of his old team-mates to become an Old Trafford legend as he admitted new boss Erik ten Hag is bringing ‘optimism’ back to the club after years of turmoil.

Herrera played 189 games in Manchester in five years, helping United win the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League before moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Now back on loan to boys’ club Athletic Bilbao, the midfielder has supported Marcus Rashford to write himself in the history books at the famed club, but admitted that some players’ expectations are unfair.

Marcus Rashford has been backed to become a club legend at Man United by Ander Herrera

Herrera also believes Erik ten Hag (left) is bringing a sense of optimism back to Old Trafford

“Marcus makes a big difference when he’s fit and when he’s at the right time – and he has the best teacher in the team now, with the best example, with Cristiano,” he said. ESPN.

‘So of course [he can be a key player], but sometimes we are not fair with some players. We are not fair to Marcus or – I could give you more examples – to Vinicius [Junior] or with these types of players.

Rashford has started the season well for United

‘You can’t compare them with’ [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano because it’s like comparing the Spanish midfielders to Xavi [Hernandez] and [Andres] iniesta. We are going to lose [that comparison]naturally.

Marcus has everything to become one of the greatest Manchester United players in history. He’s back at his best, he’s scoring and helping the team and as a United fan I’m happy.”

Rashford has seen a resurgence in his career under Ten Hag after making his worst return to a United shirt last season, scoring just five goals in all competitions. On the other hand, he has already scored as many goals this season.

The 24-year-old Mancunian was also named September’s Premier League Player of the Month as United recovered from a disastrous start under Ten Hag and rose to fifth in the league.

Herrera backed United’s new Dutchman in the dugout to bring silverware back to the club, as he claimed Ten Hag will bring silverware back to the club much faster than Liverpool managed after 30 years of waiting for a Premier League title.

Herrera expressed concern that some younger players’ expectations at big clubs are unjustified

Rashford has already scored five goals this season, which is in line with his tally for last season

“Even in the bad moments I remain optimistic because of the fans and how big the club is. They’ve had a few years without trophies, but it takes time.

“Liverpool was a long time without trophies and now they are back and doing great. I’m sure United will do the same and it won’t be 30 years, I’m sure.”