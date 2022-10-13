Man United fans told to be ‘concerned’ despite Ten Hag’s backing of players

Erik ten Hag seemed relaxed after Manchester United’s narrow win over Omonia Nicosia, but Jason Cundy believes fans should be ‘concerned’ by what they saw.

The Red Devils put in hard work from their clash with the Cypriot side, taking just a 1-0 win against the minnows thanks to a stoppage time winner from substitute Scott McTominay.

McTominay saved United’s blush with one last gasp at Old Trafford

AFP Ten Hag’s side struggled to find the breakthrough despite more than 30 attempts

While United had more than 30 shots on target and 80 per cent possession during the game at Old Trafford, fans were still frustrated by the lack of goals.

But the club’s head coach is supporting his team to find their shooting boots in future matches.

Asked if the win is the most important thing, Ten Hag told BT Sport: “No. Football is about scoring goals and we created so many chances, but the ball only went into the net once. It was enough for the win and there we are happy with it.

“I had to compliment the team, be patient, continue in the right positions, keep creating chances and make the opponent come out and so I think they did one.

“I know what football is like and we have already scored so many goals. We score in every game and I am confident that we will continue to do so.

“We have players who score, so I’m not worried about that. I hope we saved the goals for next week!”

It was a tough night for United, something Cundy said. should be a concern for fans

However, Jason Cundy was not so convinced by United’s performance, suggesting the club’s problems from previous years are still present.

Speaking to The Sports Bar, Cundy said: “As we all know in football, of course the result is the most important thing and it will never change, but there are always games and moments in a team’s season where you want it. to see better performance and better result.

“United dominated the game, but they could have dropped points and those lost points could have been fatal.

“They can still be at the top of the group, they go to Real Sociedad and still have to play there, but this is a group that Manchester United should run away with and they are not doing that.

“The problems at United are still there.

Getty Francis Uzoho had the game of his life against the club he has supported all his life

“I thought the performance against Everton over the weekend was pretty mediocre, I thought both sides were pretty average. Ronaldo had the chance and finished it, but that could have been a draw.

“It’s about the result and how you perform and what the next game looks like and the game after that.”

Responding to Jamie O’Hara’s comments that it’s only the result that counts, Chelsea fan Cundy replied: “Yes, but in an isolated situation that conversation is fine, but if you broaden it and you talk about the bigger picture – that is what football is about, the bigger picture.

“If you want to talk about tonight’s game and leave the conversation there without talking about the weekend, that’s fine, but we don’t and we never do.

“United fans and every football fan always have the bigger picture in mind, what does my club look like?

AFP Ten Hag has a lot of work to do to rectify mistakes from previous years, says Cundy

“I did it. Look, we’ve got Graham Potter in, are we okay? Yes. Are we where we need to be? No, we’re not.

“There are still players who are not currently performing at the level I want or expect, and if you are an honest football fan about your club and United fans are generally very honest then they should say ‘be tonight we got out of jail’.

“How can a team like United play at home against Omonia Nicosia – a team I really had never heard of!

“How is it possible for Scott McTominay to bring in a winner in stoppage time? If United fans are honest, they should say they are concerned about their club.”