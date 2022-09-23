Man United fans slam the Glazers as ‘PARASITES’ and ‘leaches’ for taking out £33.6m in dividends

Manchester United fans’ anger towards the Glazers only rose after the club’s latest financial results were published on Thursday.

It was revealed that United made a net loss of £115.5m for the year to 30 June 2022, while the club’s net debt has risen by £95.4m to £514.9m.

Nevertheless, the American owners rewarded themselves with a huge payout – taking £33.6m from the club in dividends.

The Glazers took £33.6m out of Manchester United in dividends in the last financial year

This is an increase on their last dividend payment of £11m due to deferred payments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Glazers, who have reigned at Old Trafford since 2005, are the only owners in the Premier League to take a profit from their club.

‘£115m loss last season and Glazers still taking millions in dividends, absolute shame,’ one fan wrote on Twitter.

“What a joke,” said another. “Massive debt but still paying a massive dividend to these leaches Glazers.”

A third added: ‘Glazers took a £35m dividend while the club lost over £100m this financial year lol. They are the definition of parasites.’

United fans have criticized the American owners as “parasites” and “washouts” for the huge payout

The message from United supporters remains the same – they are desperate for a takeover at Old Trafford.

“Glazers are running the club into the ground while rewarding themselves with dividends,” one fan tweeted. ‘These people must go.’

‘The Glazers have taken £33.6 million in dividends out of the club. Get them out now!!!!’ another urged.

United’s dismal financial results came after the club achieved their worst ever Premier League points tally last season with just 58.

Protests against the Glazers’ ownership have increased in recent years as fans continue to lose patience with a lack of progress on and off the pitch.

In a statement on Thursday, the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust criticized the Glazers for ‘rewarding failure’.

“Today’s financial results from United cap a period in which the club failed on the pitch and finished sixth in the Premier League with our worst points tally for decades,” the statement read.

“Despite that, the results confirm that the owners were the only ones in the Premier League to pay themselves a dividend last year. “There’s nothing wrong in principle with companies paying dividends to owners, but there should be no reward for failure, and that’s what we’re seeing here.

Protests against Glazer’s ownership of the Red Devils have increased in recent years

‘In a football club, we believe that dividends should only be paid out when there is both financial success and success on the field.

‘Via the Fans Advisory Board and the Fans Forum, MUST representatives will now call for an urgent review of the club’s dividend policy to ensure that the rewards for failure we see revealed today are not repeated.

“Overall, this set of results reinforces our view that the club is in strong need of new capital investment and the proposed redevelopment of the stadium needs to be funded through new issues of shares to bring new funds into the club and not through more debt which would place a further drain on the club’s finances.’