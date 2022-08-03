Man United fans slam Dean Henderson after explosive interview criticising club’s ‘false promises’

Manchester United fans have berated goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the wake of his incredible outburst at the club’s treatment of him last season.

Henderson gave a fiery interview to talkSPORT in which he described the club’s actions towards him as ‘criminal’ after being given ‘false promises’ about his role in the first team.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper claimed he had been told he would replace David de Gea as United’s first goalkeeper, but instead found himself watching from the sidelines as De Gea further cemented his place as the club’s number 1.

Henderson spent much of the season on the United bench last season after receiving ‘false promises’

Henderson was loaned to Nottingham Forest this summer looking for playing time

To avoid a repeat of last season’s heartbreak, Henderson pushed through a lease to the Premier League newcomer Nottingham Forest, but will return to Old Trafford next summer unless a permanent deal can be agreed.

But his outspoken views have not been welcomed by everyone, including a group of adoring fans of United, as Red Devils fans took to both Twitter and a Man Utd Reddit forum to voice their dismay at the England international.

@Rockyraccoon tweeted: ‘Why hasn’t it sold? Must get rid of it for good.’

@mzvee2 wrote: ‘Spoiled Brat; he had a lot of covid last season how did he expect to be number 1 when @D_DeGea was on fire why not cancel his contract and do 1, who cares he was the locker room mole’

hollow114 added: ‘It should be sold. Was clearly part of the problem’

thphnts said: ‘The man is having a hissing attack because he contracted COVID and was shocked that he was not chosen over one of the best goalkeepers in the past decade. What a child.’

Jimmy84 wrote: Pathetic attitude actually, you were not available and someone took your place and played too good to drop. It’s not a f****** criminal, it’s just football. I can’t believe anyone is using this as a stick to beat United with, clearly just a player who thinks he has the right to play in the first team rather than earn it.

David de Gea was in inspired form for Man United last season to keep Dean Henderson at bay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose David de Gea between the sticks instead of Dean Henderson

Henderson started just three first-team appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and later interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

His desperation to find playing time was so great. Henderson filled in for the club in two Premier League 2 games – a far cry from the previous season where he made 26 appearances for United.

Henderson will not be available for Forest’s two games against his parent club this season, but it remains to be seen what kind of reaction he will get when he returns to Old Trafford next summer.