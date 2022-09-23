Man United fans DEFACE a new mural of Pep Guardiola just hours after it was unveiled to the public

A mural of Pep Guardiola close to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium has been defaced with ‘MUFC’ graffiti just hours after it was unveiled.

People had been queuing for hours to see the artwork along Aston New Road, but at around 10.30pm on Wednesday night, black and white paint was thrown onto the wall along with ‘MUFC’ splashed in green paint.

The mural on the side of Beswick House was the result of three days of hard work by the artist Mr. Meana, who admitted that he feels sorry for the club’s fans.

He said: ‘As street artists we are used to our work being temporary but we feel so bad for the fans.’

Mr. Meana was notified of the vandalism just after midnight and was back at the mural Thursday trying to repair the artwork.

He added: ‘It was just so frustrating when I got that message just hours after finishing it.

Black and white paint was thrown on the mural along with ‘MUFC’ written on it

The mural of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had been unveiled to the public on Wednesday

‘We had a lot of people walking by and taking pictures while we were doing it. It won’t be possible to get it exactly as it was when we originally finished it, but I’ll do the best I can.

‘It’s a job that meant a lot to the fans and especially Leslie. All football fans can appreciate what he (Pep) has done, he is a legend not only of this club but also of the sport.

‘It brought a smile to people walking past and it’s a great thing to have on match days. They’re just childish bastards who want to do this, they’re not real football fans.’

The mural pays tribute to Guardiola as he has helped the club win several titles during his time

Mr. Meana was finishing up the most difficult details of Pep’s beard this morning to bring it back to its former glory. ‘We didn’t want the people or individuals who did this to think it was going to stop us, we really wanted to do it right.’

Founded by Mark Silver in 2019, MurWalls has worked with street artists across the country and works with brands and organizations to create bespoke artwork.

It is the company responsible for a number of football murals, including the painting of former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the Northern Quarter, which was unveiled ahead of his departure from the club in 2021.

The mural of the Spanish boss was the result of three days of hard work by street artist Mr. Mean

Lesley Kelly, 63, who owns the house on Viking Street, said: ‘It just makes me so angry. It’s vandalism.

‘My brothers are United fans but they thought it was fantastic. Everyone can appreciate what Pep has done and that this is a City area right next to the stadium. It’s just so childish and weak-minded to do this.

‘It looks like an adult did it, given how high the paint was thrown. What kind of message does this send to children? I was so happy when it was done, it’s beautiful, but now I’m just so angry.

‘I wanted to use it to work with MIND, the mental health charity, and to do a charity fundraiser outside on derby day, it’s just so sad. People always talk about putting things in place to brighten up the area, which it certainly did, but then it happens, it’s so frustrating.’