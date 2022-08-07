Man United fans are blown away by De Jong’s ‘world-class’ run for Barcelona

Fans were blown away by Frenkie de Jong’s dazzling run against Mexico’s Pumas UNAM, as Barcelona lost 6-0 in their last pre-season friendly.

The Manchester United summer target came off the bench to deliver an exceptional performance to score Barcelona’s sixth, clear proof that he is happy with life at the Nou Camp.

De Jong has been continuously linked this summer with moves from the Catalan club, most notably to Old Trafford to team up with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman grabbed the ball in this own half before making his way through their defence

The 25-year-old dodged the first defender with a dummy in his own half before accelerating away from a second and into Pumas UNAM territory.

Unmarked, De Jong then played a pinpoint through-ball with the outside of his foot to create a scoring opportunity and take three opponents out of the game.

Fans quickly took to social media to greet the sensational run.

Barca fans enjoyed the midfielder’s run as United supporters begged their club to sign him

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has also expressed interest in the Dutchman, who is keen to bolster his Blues roster with midfield reinforcements.

De Jong’s representatives have been negotiating a new contract with Barcelona since June and would like to reclaim the 14 million euros he owes in unpaid wages.

After the game, manager Xavi and club president Joan Laporta admitted that they both wanted De Jong to stay with Barcelona next season.

Laporta said: ‘Frenkie is our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, ​​he wants to stay.

“We have a very strong midfield with him and his teammates. He has offers, but we want him to stay.”

Xavi added: “I don’t know what will happen to Frenkie because until August 31st anything can happen.

“He knows what I think and what the club wants and needs. Of course I’m counting on him, he’s a great player.’