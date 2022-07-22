David de Gea is on the 11th floor of the Manchester United hotel in central Perth and is asked about a fax machine. A faulty fax machine, as it turned out.

A fax machine that should have delivered the essential documentation confirming De Gea’s transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2015 in exchange for Keylor Navas, had there been no gremlin in the system.

De Gea could have returned to his hometown and joined a club that won four Champions Leagues over the next seven years.

David de Gea has stated in a rare interview that he has no regrets about missing a move to Real Madrid in 2015 and that he would like to stay with Manchester United for the rest of his career.

De Gea, who has played for United for 11 years, is considered one of their most important players

Instead, the Spanish goalkeeper stayed at Old Trafford, adding an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League winners medal to the only Premier League title he won in his second season under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

You would understand if De Gea felt a little regret about how it all turned out. Some doubts about staying with United during a period of downturn that came to a nadir last season, which he describes here as ’embarrassing’, a ‘mess’ and a ‘disaster’.

But that is not the case. In a rare interview, he is remarkably philosophical about his fate. He speaks passionately about his love for United and Manchester, his adopted home since he landed a £18.9 million deal from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He is United’s second longest serving player after Phil Jones.

A move to Real Madrid in 2015 would have seen Keylor Navas, now at PSG, move the other way

It’s fair to say the town has grown on De Gea and his wife Edurne in the years since she agreed it’s “uglier than the back of a fridge.” Now 31 and the father of a one-year-old girl, De Gea says he would like to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of his career.

‘Yes, if possible of course. I would be very happy to be here for as long as they want,” said De Gea, who has one year left on his £375,000 a week contract plus the option of an extra year.

“If they let me stay here, I’ll definitely stay here. I feel really comfortable, very happy and hopefully before I leave we can win something.”

Which brings us back to that fax machine, and the missed opportunity and Champions Leagues at Real Madrid.

‘I like to talk about that,’ says De Gea. “All I think about is Manchester. It’s my house. I feel very good here. It’s a privilege, it’s an honor to be here in this club. It’s one of the best things in my life to be a part of this club.

De Gea has only added an FA Cup (pictured), League Cup and Europa League medal since United last managed to win back the Premier League trophy in the 2012-13 season

De Gea has regularly released United from prison despite the team’s struggles in recent seasons

“I’ve had bad times at clubs, good times, I’ve been in a lot of situations where we don’t win as much as we want, but I love the club.

“Of course we want to win. But winning or not winning, just being with this club is bigger than any trophy.”

The closest United to recently won a cup was last year’s Europa League final in Gdansk, when De Gea was defeated by all 11 attempts in a 21-penalty marathon against Villarreal and then missed the deciding goal himself. It’s not something he dwells on.

“Well, the season wasn’t the best ending, but that’s life sometimes,” says De Gea. “It was a bit strange to have to take the penalty, but that happens in football. It was a final, but it doesn’t mean anything, I just missed a penalty.’

It came at the end of a season in which De Gea had effectively shared a job with Dean Henderson, the strongest challenger to his place in more than a decade at United.

De Gea won and is now the undisputed No. 1 after Henderson left for Nottingham Forest on loan this summer.

“Every time I’m at this club, the guy wants to play on the bench, he wants to be number 1,” De Gea says of their rivalry.

De Gea has also had his share of disappointments, such as his missed penalty in the Europa League final

De Gea also briefly lost his place on the team to Dean Henderson before winning it back

“I always push myself. It doesn’t matter who sits on the couch or wants in my job, I just do my best and try one hundred percent.’

United certainly needed De Gea on top form last season as they stumbled through the club’s worst Premier League campaign ever under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Spaniard admits it was a low point in his career at United, and he doesn’t care about his assessment.

“Yes, for me and for everyone it was a very tough season, sometimes embarrassing. Some games were a mess, a disaster.

“So we have to learn from last season that it can’t happen again because it was tough. I hope everyone reflects.

De Gea described Manchester United’s woes last season as embarrassing (pictured during Liverpool’s 5-0 win over the Red Devils last October)

“It was painful to be there and we are not able to win games. Losing 4-0 or 5-0 was unacceptable. Sometimes you have to feel pain to get up and keep going.’

De Gea was named United’s Player of the Year, in addition to the four Player of the Year trophies he had previously won.

He nods in agreement when he is reminded of a comment by former United manager Jose Mourinho that it is not a good sign at any club if the goalkeeper is an excellent player.

How De Gea is one of the greats Petr Cech 202 clean sheets (443 apps) David James 169 (572) Mark Schwarzer 151 (514) David Zeeman 141 (344) Nigel Martyn 137 (372) Pepe Reina 136 (297) Edwin van der Sar 132 (313) Tim Howard 132 (399) Brad Friedel 132 (450) David DeGea 130 (377)

“Yeah, totally agree,” he says. ‘Of course it’s good for me. I love winning trophies, but I totally agree with what he said. It must be a striker or a midfielder. That will certainly happen this season.’

In the short time that the new manager is in charge, a sense of optimism grows around Erik ten Hag. United are unbeaten in three games on tour, scoring 11 goals and conceding two ahead of Saturday’s final game against Aston Villa in Perth.

De Gea welcomes the new ideas and tougher discipline that Ten Hag has brought to the track.

“We needed a better football culture, of just thinking about football, nothing else,” he says.

“We are in good shape with a new manager. He’s very focused on football and what we need, and the players feel the same.

‘Of course you can’t be late for training or meetings, that’s life. You must be on time and professional.

“He’s very intense. Everything he says is completely focused, 100 percent only in training.

“We have to adapt to him, but we have already shown in those three games that we push the ball, we want to win the ball and keep it and dictate. We want to lead the game.’ When United defeated Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday, Ten Hag was heard shouting ‘what the hell are you doing?’ as De Gea launched a long ball into the field, although it is clear that he was more frustrated with the young Charlie Savage for not giving his goalkeeper the option of a shorter pass.

There is a renewed sense of optimism at Old Trafford under new manager Erik ten Hag

The suggestion that De Gea can’t play as well from behind as Alisson or Ederson, for example, seems to gnaw.

“I think I’ve already shown it,” he says. “If you watch my matches with the national team or when we played with Sir Alex in the beginning, you could see it – I don’t have to show it to anyone.

‘I’ve been playing for years. As always I stay calm, calm and try to show that to the team and play from behind.

“But the most important thing for me is the saves and helping the team.”