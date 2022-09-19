Man United boss Erik ten Hag ‘wants MORE players in January’ despite forking out £200m on signings

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to further strengthen his Manchester United squad in January and will hold meetings over the next few weeks to plan the club’s strategy.

The Red Devils are not in action until October 2 due to the break caused by game postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ten Hag has admitted he will use the break to discuss improvements to the squad in the next two transfer windows.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag wants to add more players to his squad in the January window

The Dutchman is still on the hunt for new players, despite spending over £200m on new signings during the summer transfer window, according to Athletics.

He has said: ‘We have a lot of meetings – we need to improve the structures in and around the club.’

‘And we will also look to the window in January or next summer already.’

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes was a January signing from Man United back in 2021 for £47m

Avram (left) and Joel (right) Glazer and other club bosses want to focus on next summer

The club has traditionally not been active in the January transfer window, with the last major first-team player bought in that window being Bruno Fernandes in 2021.

However, club officials such as owner Joel Glazer, managing director Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough are reported to be more focused on next summer as the next big opportunity to add to the squad.

So far, Ten Hag’s signings have all had a positive impact on the team, despite an early season blow which saw the team lose their first two games of the season to Brighton and Brentford.

Ten Hag spent over £200m on new signings to strengthen their squad during the summer window

Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have both made defenses look stronger after adapting to the pace of the Premier League. Whereas Christian Eriksen and Anthony have helped the Red Devils to be more progressive going forward.

Man United are considered by many to have spent too much on the players and could try a more cautious approach in the future to help gain more flexibility in the market.