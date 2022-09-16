Man United boss Erik ten Hag tells Jadon Sancho to show ‘much more improvement’

Erik ten Hag has challenged Jadon Sancho to show ‘much more improvement’ as the Manchester United boss revealed he has ‘specific’ plans for the in-form forward during the coming international spell.

Sancho has started the season promisingly under Ten Hag and scored his third goal of the season on Thursday in United’s 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

But the 22-year-old’s form was not enough to earn a recall in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, with his omission raising eyebrows throughout the match.

Jadon Sancho continued his strong start to the season by scoring in the win over FC Sheriff

Erik ten Hag believes Sancho has the potential to show ‘much more improvement’ at United

After the win in Moldova, Ten Hag said Sancho could get even better and believes the international break will be beneficial for the winger following his England resignation.

United’s game against Sheriff was the last until the Manchester derby on October 2, after their home game against Leeds, scheduled for this weekend, was postponed.

‘I’m really happy’ [for Jadon Sancho],’ said the Dutchman. “Another goal… he’s doing well, but I think there’s a lot more room for improvement for him because he has so many skills.

‘We are going to fill the period very well. We can go specific. That could be beneficial to continue the season.

“We know there will be a game every three days after this break.”

Jadon Sancho dedicated his goal against Sheriff Tiraspol to a young fan who gave him a special pair of personalized shin guards

Sancho joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a deal worth £73 million. He endured a mixed debut season for the club in a season in which they finished with their lowest ever Premier League points total and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

But the England winger was one of the standout players in the early stages of this season, as he scored a well-done goal in the 2-1 win over Liverpool and the winner against Leicester before scoring in Moldova on Thursday.

Sancho has refused to give up a place in England’s squad for the World Cup, despite his omission from the final squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Sancho has refused to give up in securing a place in England’s World Cup squad

“Yeah, 100 percent, that’s one of the goals,” he said. “It’s a shame I didn’t get the call, but I just have to keep focusing on myself and keep working hard, week in week out, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Sancho also opened up the reasons for his shinpad party after his goal against Sheriff.

“Yes, a small child gave me some shin guards and asked me to wear them,” he said. “I said ‘Yes, no problem’ and that was a small gesture from me when I scored, to show him I was wearing his shin guards that he gave me.”