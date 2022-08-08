Man United are dealt ANOTHER blow as RB Leipzig close in on Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig are close to a deal with sister club Salzburg for young striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year-old, who has been targeted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle, will spend a season in Salzburg before heading to Leipzig next summer.

The Bundesliga is on the cusp of signing a £30million deal with Chelsea for Timo Werner’s return, but will also be closing a deal for the talented Sesko this week.

Erik ten Hag desperately hunts for a new striker at the Red Devils without attack options

United were aware that Red Bull would like Sesko to remain in their group and have looked to alternatives, such as Bologna’s Austrian international Marko Arnautovic and Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic.

Despite the increased interest, Salzburg insisted they would not let their star player go this summer unless they were given a bid of over £50million.

United have rejected a £7.5million offer from Bologna for Arnautovic, with the player’s brother Danijel pushing for a deal.

Sesko scored a fine goal and stood out when Salzburg defeated Liverpool in a friendly match last month

United love Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic (above), but so do Chelsea and Everton

United have also drafted Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.

De Jong has been told by Barcelona that he must agree to a new salary if he wants to stay and would have limited playing time.

They have also disputed whether the contract he signed under previous owners is legal as pressure mounts for him to leave.

The Holland international also has genuine interest from Chelsea, but United insist they would not have continued to pursue the 25-year-old had they not been encouraged for him to join them.